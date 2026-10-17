Verizon's opening iPhone Duo deal gets you a device for just over $70/mo — oh, and that includes the plan too

Got your eye on the brand new Apple iPhone Duo? Verizon's opening preorder promotion is easily one of the best deals you'll find today on Apple's first foldable phone.

The headline promotion is a tie-in with the carrier's brand-new Simplicity plan, which gets you a device and unlimited plan for just $72.22/mo all-in. That's a flat fee, with no required trade-in rebates or any of the usual hoops to jump through.

Even better still, the carrier is also throwing in your choice of an Apple Watch Series 12 or iPad free of charge, although I assume that you'll still need to pay for those accessory cellular lines.

If you're signed up for one of the carrier's myPlan unlimited plans, then you can also get a $1,000 rebate on the iPhone Duo with an eligible trade-in — another very strong promotion. Interestingly, you can also bundle in your choice of either an iPad or Apple Watch 12 alongside a MyPlan line if you're willing to spend a little extra per month to take out additional cellular lines.

Verizon's opening Apple iPhone Duo deal is live

Apple iPhone Duo: phone and unlimited plan for $105.55 $72.22/mo at Verizon

Verizon has been pushing its new all-in-one 'Simplicity' plans recently, and the carrier's opening deal on the iPhone Duo is a prime example. With this promotion, you're bundling together a device with a line on an unlimited data plan for just $72/mo in total without the need for trading in. According to the product page, Verizon is throwing in additional device credit here, which equates to an impressive $30/mo saving in total. Crucially, the Simplicity plan allows you to upgrade every year, which is definitely a major selling point.

See more: check out all of today's deals at Verizon

What's new with the iPhone Duo?

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone Duo is Apple's first foray into foldable phones. It features a 5.4-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR inner screen with a matte-like finish designed to minimise the appearance of the crease. Unlike rivals from Samsung and Google, its shorter, wider design resembles a passport or a foldable iPad mini, rather than the book-like design common on other foldable devices.

Under the hood, it packs Apple's new A20 Pro chipset and a titanium frame reinforced with ceramic fibres. Apple has also introduced exclusive software features, including new Liquid Glass animations, widescreen support for popular apps, and Apple Pencil compatibility for the first time on an iPhone.

In short, it's a very well-featured device. However, it does miss a few features like Face ID, a telephoto camera, and the Action button, all of which are available on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.