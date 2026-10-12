Got your eye on the new iPhone Duo? Preorders for Apple's first-ever foldable flagship are set to go live this Friday and it's looking like it's going to be a popular launch. So much so, in my opinion, that it could potentially sell out.

If you are interested, however, note that there's a little trick you can use to get ahead of the crowds to make preordering easier.

Apple is opening its 'Get Ready' feature today, which allows potential customers to input details ahead of preordering. That includes shipping details, storage capacity, color, and carrier preferences. That's everything that could slow you down if you were to input them once preorders go live, essentially.

You can use the Get Ready feature on both the Apple Store page for the iPhone Duo and the Apple Store‌ app, so it's definitely worth doing if you're looking for a preorder. With this feature, all you have to do is turn up on time and click order, which could be handy if the device is flying off the shelves.

It's quite tough to predict whether the iPhone Duo will sell out or not, but I would err on the side of caution here if you're interested. Excitement is high since it's Apple's first foldable device and these types of devices tend to be manufactured in smaller batches. For example, the Galaxy TriFold sold out earlier this year.

What are the opening Apple iPhone Duo deals?

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple has already listed a few of the various preorder deals that will be going live this Friday, so you can also check those out to see if they fit the bill.

First up, there's Apple's trade-in rebate of up to $885 for unlocked devices. That matches the maximum rebate we saw on the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, so it's a pretty good deal — albeit one that we were expecting.

Two other options listed on the iPhone Duo page are AT&T and T-Mobile. In the case of the former, it's a competitive trade-in rebate of up to $1,200 off with a new line. In the case of the latter, a rebate of up to $1,000, which is a little less than what I was expecting, to be honest.

One deal that's conspicuously missing from Apple's iPhone Duo page is Verizon's opening promotion. You'll have to navigate to Verizon's iPhone Duo page to see that, which is a great all-in-one bundle option. In short, you can combine a Duo with the carrier's 'Simplicity Pro' unlimited plan for $72.22/mo without having to trade in. The carrier is offering a whopping $33/mo discount on device payments, so this could be an extremely competitive opening promotion.

Note: we'll have more recommendations, tips, and news on the upcoming iPhone Duo in the next week. Stay tuned for more preorder content, including recommendations on carrier promotions once they're live.

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