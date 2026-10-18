iPhone Duo shipping dates have slipped to January worldwide

Stock may be limited if you're trying to pick one up in an Apple Store too

Retail availability and the first preorder shipments due on October 23

We've already had one indication that iPhone Duo sales were going rather well when shipping dates for preorders started slipping into next year, and now Apple is apparently telling retail staff that availability will be limited inside stores too.

According to Apple Store employees speaking to MacRumors, Apple has said that customers without a preorder should be warned against heading to their local outlet in the expectation of picking up an iPhone Duo on Friday, October 23.

That's the designated day when online preorders are due to start shipping out to buyers, and when — in theory — the iPhone Duo becomes available to buy in store. This latest report suggests that might not be possible right away.

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It isn't clear if the instructions given to the Apple Store employees speaking to MacRumors apply across the US or globally, but set your expectations accordingly: don't assume you'll be able to walk into an Apple Store on Friday and get yourself a shiny new iPhone Duo.

Keeping up with demand

We've already had some hands-on time with the new foldable (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

With shipping times for online preorders now slipping into 2027, it's possible there will be quite a few Apple fans interested in the iPhone Duo who are thinking about taking the walk-in retail route — but it seems stock will be very limited there too.

Before the phone was unveiled, there had been some chatter around a launch delay due to production problems, and this may be following on from that. Whatever the full story, Apple apparently can't keep up with demand for the time being.

The iPhone Duo is Apple's first foldable phone, and starts at $1,999 / £1,999 / AU$3,499. A quick check on the Apple site at the time of writing shows preorders scheduled to ship in January for the cheapest 256GB model in the US, UK, and Australia.

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In a statement shared with CNBC, Apple had previously described iPhone Duo preorder levels as "nothing short of extraordinary". If you have decided that the iPhone Duo is the handset for you, we've rounded up the best preorder deals currently available.

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