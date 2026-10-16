Well, that went fast. We’re now five hours past when the iPhone Duo, Apple’s first folding phone, went up for pre-order, and shipping estimates for every storage configuration in both colors — Star White and Night Sky — have slipped to January 2027. That’s well past the holiday season and into the new year.

It didn’t even take four hours for things to get that bad. Within about 25 minutes of preorders opening, shipping estimates were already approaching the end of December 2026 or slipping into early 2027. Many took to social media to report the worsening delivery times, along with issues using both Apple Store apps, which were at times unresponsive or failed to remember the ‘get ready’ information customers had entered ahead of preorders.

It’s been a while since I’ve seen demand push shipping estimates back this far, and it’s reminiscent of the iPhone X — the first iPhone with Face ID — or even the unicorn Jet Black iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. In the latter case, though, the supply crunch was limited to a single color. Either way, the early rush suggests serious interest in Apple’s first folding iPhone, even before most people have had a chance to try one.

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It’s likely a combination of high demand and limited supply, rather than either factor alone. And with shipping estimates already slipping into 2027, I’d expect Apple to look at ramping up production if its manufacturing partners can accommodate it. The big question is how quickly it can get more units out the door to meet demand.

Right now, if you want an iPhone Duo, you’re looking at a wait until 2027. And it’s not just Apple’s folding phone: the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are showing delivery estimates ranging from the end of October through mid-November, depending on the configuration. That means anyone hoping to get their hands on one of Apple’s newest iPhones immediately — or even in the next few days — is out of luck. The initial preorder rush has already pushed delivery windows weeks or, in the Duo’s case, months out.

My dad had a mostly smooth preorder experience, securing an iPhone Duo 256GB in Night Sky right at 8 AM ET. His delivery estimate currently falls somewhere between mid-November and December, which is a pretty good outcome given how quickly shipping times slipped. But plenty of people have taken to social media to report glitches with Apple’s Store apps, and my friend Jason Cipriani detailed his own preorder experience at Pixels and Pizza, with his iPhone Duo order now expected to arrive in mid-December.

If you’re still hoping to get an iPhone Duo sooner, Apple isn’t your only option. Carriers and other retailers, including Best Buy, may have different inventory and delivery estimates depending on the color and storage configuration you want. The iPhone Duo comes in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB options, so it’s worth checking a few different combinations. I’ll include links to the other retailers below so you can compare availability.

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Best iPhone Duo preorder deals in the US

Apple iPhone Duo: phone and unlimited plan for $105.55 $72.22/mo at Verizon

Verizon has been pushing its new all-in-one 'Simplicity' plans recently, and the carrier's opening deal on the iPhone Duo is a prime example. With this promotion, you're bundling together a device with a line on an unlimited data plan for just $72/mo in total without the need for trading in. According to the product page, Verizon is throwing in additional device credit here, which equates to an impressive $30/mo saving in total. Crucially, the Simplicity plan allows you to upgrade every year, which is definitely a major selling point.

Apple iPhone Duo: up to $1,200 off with a trade-in and new line at AT&T

AT&T's opening preorder deal on the iPhone Duo is a surprisingly strong promotion. Currently available is an excellent rebate of up to $1,200 if you trade in an eligible device and either upgrade or take out a new line. As you'd imagine, you'll need to be on one of the pricier plans to hit the full rebate here ($100/mo at least), but you can still get a good discount on the cheaper plans. Also, if you order online, new customers get an additional $200 discount.

Apple iPhone Duo: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in and new line at T-Mobile

T-Mobile's opening deal offers a couple of ways to save on the brand new iPhone Duo. First up, you can trade in for an excellent discount of up to $1,000 if you pick up the device alongside a new line on the Experience Beyond plan. Secondly, if you're a new customer, you can actually port your number over from another carrier and skip the trade-in criteria completely with a line on the Experience Beyond plan. If that plan doesn't fit, then note that you can still trade in for a discount on the more affordable plans.

Apple iPhone Duo: get up to $1,000 off with a trade-in and unlimited plan at Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile's opening deal is in line with other major carriers, but it could be a great choice if you're already an Xfinity internet customer. For example, you can trade in an old device to get an excellent $1,000 discount off the Duo, plus an unlimited mobile plan for as cheap as $15/mo if it's your first year of service.

iPhone 18 Duo: up to $885 off with trade, or leasing options at Apple

Apple's own iPhone Duo deals remain the best (and only) option for unlocked devices. Nonetheless, there are a few good options here for upgraders. First is the usual trade-in rebate, which is hitting up to $885 for unlocked devices in this preorder window. Another option for this year is Apple's new upgrade program, which lets you lease a device for two years. That actually equates to being cheaper than buying a device outright, and you're also entitled to upgrades. Of course, it comes with the caveat of having to pay a monthly fee — and you don't own your device, either!

Best iPhone Duo preorders in the UK

iPhone Duo: from £47 per month with a £12 upfront fee

The iPhone Duo preorder offers at Sky Mobile start at £47 per month with a £12 upfront fee for the handset. You can then add a 75GB data package for £14, instead of the usual price of £22. If you have a device to trade in as well, you can get an extra £535 off.

iPhone Duo: up to £855 off with a trade-in and from £27.45 per month

The iPhone Duo is available to preorder at Vodafone on the network's standard plans from £27.45 per month, or on the latest SuperMobile plan with 5G+ from £50.46 per month. Both of these require a £100 upfront payment, but you can also trade in an old iPhone for up to £855 off as well.

iPhone Duo: from £73.57 a month

EE doesn't appear to have any particular deals on the iPhone Duo, at least right now, so all we're seeing is the option to buy it on contract from £73.57 per month or buy it SIM-free and trade in your current phone for up to £75- off.

iPhone Duo: save up to £1,035 when you trade in

Three is offering one of the biggest trade-in rebates we've seen in the UK with up to £1,035 off when you hand over another device to pick up the iPhone Duo. You can also customize your plan with unlimted data for as little as £26 and the option to include some AirPods Pro 3.

iPhone Duo: save up to £90 with a Clubcard and get a £100 gift card

Clubcard holders get the best offers on the iPhone Duo at Tesco Mobile. You can choose between the 25GB data package for £77.49 per month or the 250GB option for £85.49 per month. The larger data option also includes a £100 Tesco gift card.

Want the iPhone Duo sooner?

There’s also the possibility of picking one up on launch day. Apple may have some stock available in stores on October 24, though that’s not guaranteed, and you could be in for a wait. Another option is to keep checking Apple.com from launch day onward to see whether an iPhone Duo becomes available for in-store pickup. If you’re flexible on color or storage, it’s worth checking regularly rather than assuming you’ll have to wait until 2027.

And if you’re after one of the newest iPhones with Apple’s latest and greatest silicon, there’s always the iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro Max. Both are mighty fine phones and earned a full five out of five stars from us.

Let me know in the comments below what you think of the iPhone Duo, how your preorder experience went, and when your new phone is expected to arrive!