Apple iPhone Duo pre-orders start tomorrow — here are 4 things you should do to get ready right now

In case you don't know, Apple iPhone Duo preorders are set to start tomorrow at 8:00 a.m EST / 12:00 p.m GMT. There isn't much time left until you can potentially lay down some cash (some serious cash) on Apple's first-ever foldable device.

If you're already getting ready to place your order, then note that there are a few little tips and tricks you might want to know ahead of go-time. In some cases, these pointers could save you a few headaches — and potentially a little cash on the side, too.

I've laid out the various tips just below for our readers, including pre-save, information on deals, the benefits of an in-store visit, and any useful additional content to check out ahead of preorders.

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Note that the iPhone Duo is set to launch at $1,999 / £1,999 and will be available at Apple both in-store and online. Preorders will also open at major carriers like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T, as well as UK networks such as O2, Vodafone, and EE.

1. Pre-save on Apple

(Image credit: Apple)

This is a tip that I covered in some detail earlier this week, but the short of it is: you can already head on over to the Apple Store to input your details before you buy.

Entering your shipping, color, storage, and trade-in details can save you time and effort once preorders open. Right now, I'm still on the fence about whether the iPhone Duo will sell out, but certainly, companies tend to make these higher-end foldable devices in smaller numbers than the mass-market devices.

With all the hype around the Duo, it could sell out. Subsequently, pre-saving your details ahead of time might mean the difference between securing a preorder and missing out. This is certainly my number one tip for anyone looking to preorder today.

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2. Browse the available deals ahead of time

This one is pretty obvious, but one massive benefit of the huge build-up to today's iPhone Duo preorders is that several carriers have already listed their opening promotions.

Over at Verizon, for example, you can see the carrier's new all-in-one deal on the iPhone Duo, which bundles a device with an unlimited data plan for $72. At AT&T, the carrier is set to offer competitive discounts of up to $1,200 with a trade-in and a new plan. T-Mobile will be offering up to $1,000 off with a trade-in and a new plan, but I suspect there will be non-trade-in savings available, too.

If you're interested in an unlocked device, then you can use Apple's trade-in menu to estimate how much you'll get for your old device. Right now, the rebates are capped at $885 / £855, but you'll need a relatively new device in good condition to hit that maximum discount. Even if you have an older phone, however, it's worth using the estimator to see what you'll get ahead of time.

3. Brush up on our content

If you're currently twiddling your thumbs waiting for preorders to open, why not consider checking out TechRadar's phone channel?

For example, you can read our recent story on the CEO of phone company Nothing calling the iPhone Duo 'a waste of money' — a rather hot take, if I've ever seen one. You can also check out this really interesting in-depth expert feature on Apple's new Upgrade program to determine whether it's for you — and whether it's good for the industry as a whole.

4. Consider visiting in-store store

Do you have an Apple Store nearby? It could be worth visiting in person to simply buy a device outright. Interestingly, according to a Tweet by Mark Gurman, Apple will be offering to customize the boot-up of your device with a personalized message, which could be a nice little bonus over simply buying a device online.

Fun little touch for the iPhone Duo launch: Apple retail stores will have a system to customize the boot of the device with the buyer's name so it says "Hello, Mark" (for example) when it turns on for the first time. (US only, Duo only, English and Spanish).October 9, 2026

There are other reasons to buy a device in store, too. If online stores face heavy traffic once preorders are live, there could be some delivery delays if you're later in the queue. I've seen similar scenarios unfold with previous iPhone launches where delivery dates sometimes stretch back to November and December in some extreme cases. That hasn't been the case for a few years now, however.

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