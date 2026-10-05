Oregon’s data center tax breaks have become a major political flashpoint statewide

A warning about one election cycle helped accelerate Oregon’s grassroots organizing

More than $450 million in exemptions intensified scrutiny of Oregon data centers

Oregon’s expanding data center industry has triggered an increasingly organized political backlash involving residents, environmental groups, educators, farmers and elected officials.

The dispute intensified after reports showed Oregon data centers receiving more than $450 million in property tax exemptions during 2026, including about $85 million in the Hillsboro area.

The resistance is a grassroots coalition led by the nonprofit 1000 Friends of Oregon, which has already helped unseat a Hillsboro-area senator and pushed Governor Tina Kotek to reverse course.

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A warning turns into political action

Sam Diaz, executive director of 1000 Friends of Oregon, said his concerns deepened after seeing how facilities affected communities and resources around Prineville.

In 2022, a rancher told him water allocations had been reduced because large server buildings had arrived nearby.

A later warning from a Virginia land-use executive gave Diaz another reason to accelerate organizing before data centers became harder to regulate politically.

“They said, ‘Once this takes hold in your state, you really got to get ahead of it, and you probably have one election cycle before you really start seeing politicians do the bidding of data centers,’” Diaz recalled.

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Trouble escalated when Senator Janeen Sollman proposed opening 1,700 acres of farmland to industry and doubling a tax break that data centers already had.

Intense pushback forced her to drop the plan to double that tax break within days of the 2026 session starting, yet the backlash had already begun.

Sollman later lost her seat to Myrna Muñoz, though she blamed a separate bill on strike benefits rather than data centers for her primary defeat.

Criticism intensified again after Hillsboro was found to have approved incentives for 17 data centers shortly before a statewide moratorium took effect.

Tax incentives bring an unlikely coalition together

The incentive decisions helped bring previously separate groups into a common campaign involving education funding, environmental concerns, farmland and tax policy.

In June, 1000 Friends and 11 other plaintiffs sued Hillsboro and companies connected with the facilities, questioning whether the city had legal authority to approve the agreements.

“The first question of, ‘Does the city have the authority to do what it did?,’ and then the second question is, ‘Even if they did, do these applications even meet the Enterprise Zone Act requirements?’” Diaz said.

The coalition argues that reduced property-tax collections can affect public services, including education funding through Oregon’s State School Fund.

The Oregon Education Association, representing 41,000 teachers, joined the lawsuit over what it described as financial consequences for statewide schools.

These concerns have also become part of the coalition’s agenda for the 2027 legislative session, where members want changes to subsidies, land-use rules and public spending on economic development.

The lawsuit also brings major technology companies into the dispute because their facilities are connected to the tax incentives being challenged by the plaintiffs.

It names major technology companies including CoreWeave, Adobe and NVIDIA among firms tied to the disputed Enterprise Zone tax arrangements.

None of these companies has issued an official statement on the lawsuit or allegations concerning their involvement.

Via Street Roots

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