'.com is still the default': Wix reports that domain trends are shifting, but .com remains king

.com has long been established as the undisputed top dog when it comes to domains. Yet in 2026, a clear shift is underway in how brands select Top-Level Domains (TLDs) – with the likes of .ai, .io, and .store all seeing elevated rates of adoption.



These trends became transparent in Wix's study of domain registration trends in 2026. So, I spoke with Inbal Geva, Product Lead and GM at Wix Domains, to dive a little deeper into how TLD selection is starting to change and how businesses can make the most of this opportunity.

Interview with: Interview with: Inbal Geva Social Links Navigation Product Lead & GM at Wix Domains

Interview by: Interview by: Owain Williams Social Links Navigation SMB Editor at TechRadar Pro

The study shows that .store websites drive 10% more sales than .com - why do you think that is?

One possibility is that this domain extension tells site visitors exactly what they are getting from the site (a store), which could mean more qualified shoppers are visiting the site. It also implies that the store owner is very clear about what they are selling on their site.

It also shows that .org websites are 34% more likely to drive ecommerce revenue than .com websites. What does the data tell us about why this might be?

The data shows an interesting correlation, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that the .org extension itself drives more ecommerce revenue.

.org is commonly associated with established organizations, nonprofits, and mission-driven businesses, which may have stronger communities and more engaged audiences. That could contribute to higher ecommerce activity.

So rather than attributing the difference to the extension itself, we see it as an indication that the types of organizations using .org — and the audiences they attract — may behave differently online.

.store, .online, and .shop registrations doubled in five months; does this highlight a shift in how businesses want to be represented online? Or is it more likely to reflect supply and affordability issues with .com domains?

So far, our data and the suggestion tests we’ve run consistently show that users still strongly prefer established TLDs, especially .com. So I wouldn’t conclude from the growth of .store, .online, and .shop that users now prefer changing the extension over adjusting the domain name.

What’s more interesting is that we’re seeing growing adoption of alternative TLDs, but .com remains the clear first choice. The growth of specific extensions can be driven by several factors — better availability of desirable names, pricing and promotions, increased visibility and distribution, and stronger marketing by the registries themselves.

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Is .com still the default TLD? Or does it face a threat from others?

People clearly prefer a .com domain when their brand name is available. Inbal Geva, Product Lead & GM at Wix Domains

.com is still the default.

People clearly prefer a .com domain when their brand name is available. Many users will still make a small adjustment to the domain name in order to keep .com, so I wouldn’t say it’s under threat. But alternative TLDs can still be appealing if your ideal .com is already registered. We also see people having fun with extensions like .yoga for yoga studios, .bar for a bar, and so on.

.ai increased by +20% from January to May 2026, and .io increased by a massive 32x in May 2026. Are these increases tied to a specific batch of business or product launches, or does it signal a more generic rise in these tech-associated TLDs?

We’ve seen more interest in tech and AI-driven extensions. Wix’s States of Website report showed that creators aren't treating their domains as an afterthought, but rather as a decision that is made early on in the process.

They're committing to them faster, which implies that they are taking choosing a domain name seriously. These TLDs immediately signal what the brand is about before you even get to the website.

How does the use of TLDs like .shop, .io, .ai, and .online impact a website's ability to perform well in SEO, AEO, and GEO?

Certain industries congregate around certain TLDs.

Tech uses .io, and AI founders use .ai. This means that the TLD can act as an additional contextual signal for LLMs that are looking for answers on niche topics. From an SEO point of view, this can also mean that users are more likely to click through to sites where the domain matches their intent. All of this is great for growth and visibility.

Wix analyzed almost a million domain registrations. What trend or statistic did you find most surprising?

Our data shows that .com alternatives can still perform well for businesses. Inbal Geva, Product Lead & GM at Wix Domains

Historically, .com alternatives were sometimes seen as second best. But our data shows that .com alternatives can still perform well for businesses.

eCommerce sites with a .store extension earn 10% more revenue than sites with a .com extension. This doesn’t mean .com is bad—again, it’s still the default—but it means alternative extensions could be worth considering.