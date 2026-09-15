Google invests $15bn in Finland and secures 500 MW power from Soviet-era nuclear power plant till 2050

Alphabet is committing to a record $15 billion investment in Finland

The plans include three new data centers and an expansion to an existing site

Up to 50% of the power from the Soviet-designed Loviisa Nuclear Power Plant will be available to the Google project

Google’s largest investment on European soil to date will see the Loviisa Nuclear Power Plant provide up to 50% of its output to data centers and other AI infrastructure in a $15 billion project.

Three new data centers will be built as part of the investment, along with upgrades to an existing facility. Around 37,000 jobs are expected to be created for the project, with construction expected to commence in 2027.

Building the new infrastructure will support the AI chatbot Gemini, Google Maps, Search, and YouTube. The news follows an earlier announcement this month (September 2026) in which TikTok confirmed a $1 billion investment in the Finnish town of Kouvola.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

More AI data centers

Google’s drive to build in Finland is expected to deliver a boost to the country’s GDP of €3.6 billion per year, it claims. "This is Google's largest single investment in Europe and a testament to Finland's leadership in responsibly building AI infrastructure," the company said.

New data centers are planned for construction in Kajaani, Muhos and Vaala, while the existing Hamina facility – adapted from an abandoned paper mill in 2009 – will be expanded.

Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said in a statement: "Google's decision is a clear testament to our strengths. The value of the data economy extends far beyond direct investment into spurring innovation, research and development."

Google’s Gemini AI chatbot is listed as the primary resource reliant on the data centers, along with Google Search, Google Maps, and YouTube.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Clean energy demand

Prime Minster Orpo observed that "Deepening our collaboration with Google will deliver lasting benefits for both parties." This seems to resonate with the tone of the announcement, which builds on the existing relationship between Alphabet and Finland.

Ruth Porat, president and chief investment officer of Alphabet and Google, says “"Google is proud to deepen our roots in Finland.” The organization’s official announcement of the investment states that it will also support "clean energy projects, and dedicated nature and community funds to support local biodiversity, education, research, and workforce development".

The use of a nuclear plant over 45 years old will highlight how existing energy infrastructure can contribute to the growing demands of cloud and AI data centers, where such resources are available. Porat says that "This investment underscores Google's commitment to grow our presence responsibly, pairing the expansion of our technical infrastructure with new energy capacity, grid enhancements, and energy affordability initiatives."

Alphabet’s agreement with the Nordic energy company Fortum for the use of the Loviisa Nuclear Power Plant ensures the long-term future of the station, which produces 10% of Finland’s electricity.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.