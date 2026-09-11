AirPods 5 just pulled off the impossible for Apple — more features, lower price
Yes, you read that correctly
While the major headlines from Apple’s September event were understandably on the iPhone Duo foldable, one of the standout announcements for me concerns the AirPods 5.
Apple’s non-Pro series of earbuds are once again available in two flavours, with a few, admittedly useful, features separating the two. Perhaps the biggest shock, however, is that both the AirPods 5 and AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case (that name will eventually become annoying to type out) cost less than the previous AirPods 4 with ANC.
The two-year-old model launched at AU$299. The new AirPods 5 models can be yours for AU$219 and AU$249. Given the fact that Apple has been no stranger to price hikes in recent times, it’s quite remarkable that the popular AirPods got a price cut.
More impressive still, both models introduce notable upgrades over their predecessors. Apple is claiming industry-leading ANC for an open-ear design, alongside a richer, more detailed sound, with support for Personalised Spatial Audio. Apple also claims they’re more durable than before, and you also gain access to Live Translation (previously a Pro-only feature), Adaptive EQ and up to five hours of playtime with ANC on.
The AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case not only get a wireless charging case (shock) but also on-stem volume control. Take it from me as an AirPods Pro 3 user, this feature alone is worth its weight in gold — it’s so intuitive to use!
The Apple AirPods 5 and AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case (yep, still annoying to type) will be available from September 18, and you can preorder them today from the following retailers. Amazon would be my top choice, as you can save a couple of dollars on RRP.
AirPods 5 deals in Australia
- Amazon: preorder for AU$217
- The Good Guys: preorder for AU$219
- JB Hi-Fi: preorder for AU$219
- Apple: preorder for AU$219 with free engraving
AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case deals in Australia
- Amazon: preorder for AU$247
- The Good Guys: preorder for AU$249
- JB Hi-Fi: preorder for AU$249
- Apple: preorder for AU$249 with free engraving
While the pricing of the AirPods 5 is commendable, I also have to bring your attention to the AirPods Pro 3, which are available for AU$347 at the time of writing at Amazon.
They did drop to a low of AU$299 during Prime Day, but this is still a great price on Apple’s flagship earbuds. They deliver best-in-class noise cancellation and a rich, full-bodied sound. While the AirPods 5 now also get the same Live Translation, the Pro 3s also rock a heart-rate sensor and longer battery life of up to 10 hours.
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Max is a senior staff writer for TechRadar who covers home entertainment and audio first, NBN second and virtually anything else that falls under the consumer electronics umbrella third. He's also a bit of an ecommerce fiend, particularly when it comes to finding the latest coupon codes for a variety of publications. He has written for TechRadar's sister publication What Hi-Fi? as well as Pocket-lint, and he's also the editor of Australian Hi-Fi and Audio Esoterica magazines. Max also dabbled in the men's lifestyle publication space, but is now firmly rooted in his first passion of technology.
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