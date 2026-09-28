Formula 1 expertise is being redirected toward Ukraine's next generation of naval drones

UFORCE wants racing engineers to solve problems of weight, speed, and endurance

UFORCE is building one software layer across its different unmanned platforms

Ukrainian defense company UFORCE is looking to recruit engineers from Formula 1 racing teams to help build lighter, faster naval drones for combat use.

The company wants specialists skilled in carbon fiber, composites, sensors, and engine tuning to redesign its MAGURA naval drone family.

UFORCE pairs these new hires with existing Ukrainian engineers to jointly develop faster, lighter combat systems.

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Racing know-how meets naval engineering

"Formula 1 specialists have started coming to us en masse," said Oleg Rogynskyy, chief executive officer of UFORCE, noted engineers accustomed to shedding excess weight while preserving reliability bring skills that transfer directly into naval drone design.

Racing engineers routinely redesign components quickly without sacrificing dependability, a balance matching requirements for combat drones operating in harsh environments.

Development teams focus jointly on engine efficiency and composite materials used across multiple drone types.

These teams also balance weight against energy consumption, available computing power, and the operational range required for each mission.

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The firm operates research centers in the United Kingdom and United States, partnering with ReconCraft on engineering and manufacturing.

Working outside Ukraine lets engineers design for harsher ocean conditions, including larger waves common across the Atlantic and Pacific waters.

Those conditions require sturdier vessels reinforced with Kevlar material, along with distinct navigation, control, and communication systems for each environment.

Some engineering solutions built for these tougher conditions are later adapted for systems developed specifically for use inside Ukraine.

A wider hiring search beyond motorsport

UFORCE has also approached Ukrainian engineers working at major firms in computing and defense, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Anduril, and Palantir.

This foreign structure allows specialists to support Ukrainian defense projects without relocating their families.

UFORCE currently employs more than 1,000 people worldwide, with most staff still based inside Ukraine despite expanding international operations.

Software remains central to its strategy, since different unmanned platforms share one underlying layer across all equipment types and systems.

Engineers integrating hardware, autonomy, sensors, and computing systems must work across multiple platform types built for very different combat environments.

Its product lineup spans MAGURA naval drones, the Nemesis and R18 air platforms, and several active ground robotic systems.

These systems have together completed more than 150,000 combat missions, while MAGURA drones have reportedly struck more than a dozen Russian vessels.

In May 2025, MAGURA V7 drones fitted with US-made AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles reportedly downed two Russian Su-30SM fighter jets over open water.

That marked the first documented case of a sea drone destroying a manned combat aircraft using guided missiles fired from water.

Rogynskyy said the company ultimately wants to unify land, sea, air, and counter-drone systems under one shared software framework entirely.

Via United24media

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