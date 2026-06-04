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Don't pay silly prices for desktop RAM — this 32GB G.SKILL Flare X5 DDR5-6000 kit is $70 off right now using a special code at Newegg

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It is designed to work particularly well with AMD's latest Ryzen platforms

G.SKILL Flare X5 Series AMD EXPO 32GB
(Image credit: Future)
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