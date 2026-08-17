Disney's epic D23 2026 festivities might be over in Anaheim, CA — the convention ended with its Disney Legends Ceremony last night, and it's on Disney+ right now — but thanks to the Disney Store, a few of the most exciting product drops are up for grabs online.

Leading the pack for me, as a big fan of Imagineering and animatronics as well as Toy Story and Pixar at large, are two very cool limited-edition grabs. First is the Pixar Lamp at $99.99, which, in fact, doesn't light up, but it more than makes up for it.

It's true to scale with what the Pixar Lamp would be in our world, but it's also motion-activated, so it can bop around, move its arm to change the overall height, and even skid around on a surface for a bit. It's pretty fun, and while I do wish it would illuminate, it is a nice celebration of 40 years of Pixar.

Even neater is the fact that it will respond to motion and sound via two built-in sensors, which also means it might have a mind of its own. This one was pretty popular on the show floor at D23, and I suspect this won't last too long at the Disney Store. If it does sell out, though, I'd highly recommend the LEGO Pixar Lamp, which is even a bit cheaper and not a limited edition. Amazon has it for just $55.99, a 20% savings off the $69.99 MSRP.

Shop D23's Pixar Lamp

This next one lets you bring a bit of Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room right into your home. The $249.99 José Animatronic Figure is a delightful recreation of the attraction's show host, who's led it since 1963. You'll find José perched on his porch, and with the press of a button, those iconic moments from the attraction will be brought to life with this mini animatronic. José will move, lights will illuminate, and a few bars from the song "The Tiki, Tiki, Tiki Room" will roar to life.

Beyond these two, there's a whole host of D23 drops that are up while supplies last on the Disney Store right now. You can shop the full collection, which includes retro Disney tees, treasures from a Galaxy Far, Far Away, and even some collectibles fit for superheroes here.

Shop D23's José Animatronic Figure

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