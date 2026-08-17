From a moving Pixar Lamp to a mini animatronic from the Tiki Room, Disney Store just dropped special edition D23 reveals
The best drops are up for grabs
Disney's epic D23 2026 festivities might be over in Anaheim, CA — the convention ended with its Disney Legends Ceremony last night, and it's on Disney+ right now — but thanks to the Disney Store, a few of the most exciting product drops are up for grabs online.
Leading the pack for me, as a big fan of Imagineering and animatronics as well as Toy Story and Pixar at large, are two very cool limited-edition grabs. First is the Pixar Lamp at $99.99, which, in fact, doesn't light up, but it more than makes up for it.
It's true to scale with what the Pixar Lamp would be in our world, but it's also motion-activated, so it can bop around, move its arm to change the overall height, and even skid around on a surface for a bit. It's pretty fun, and while I do wish it would illuminate, it is a nice celebration of 40 years of Pixar.
Even neater is the fact that it will respond to motion and sound via two built-in sensors, which also means it might have a mind of its own. This one was pretty popular on the show floor at D23, and I suspect this won't last too long at the Disney Store. If it does sell out, though, I'd highly recommend the LEGO Pixar Lamp, which is even a bit cheaper and not a limited edition. Amazon has it for just $55.99, a 20% savings off the $69.99 MSRP.
Shop D23's Pixar Lamp
This next one lets you bring a bit of Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room right into your home. The $249.99 José Animatronic Figure is a delightful recreation of the attraction's show host, who's led it since 1963. You'll find José perched on his porch, and with the press of a button, those iconic moments from the attraction will be brought to life with this mini animatronic. José will move, lights will illuminate, and a few bars from the song "The Tiki, Tiki, Tiki Room" will roar to life.
Beyond these two, there's a whole host of D23 drops that are up while supplies last on the Disney Store right now. You can shop the full collection, which includes retro Disney tees, treasures from a Galaxy Far, Far Away, and even some collectibles fit for superheroes here.
Shop D23's José Animatronic Figure
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Jacob Krol is the US Managing Editor, News for TechRadar. He’s been writing about technology since he was 14 when he started his own tech blog. Since then Jacob has worked for a plethora of publications including CNN Underscored, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, Mashable, CNET, and CNBC among others.
He specializes in covering companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google and going hands-on with mobile devices, smart home gadgets, TVs, and wearables. In his spare time, you can find Jacob listening to Bruce Springsteen, building a Lego set, or binge-watching the latest from Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars.
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