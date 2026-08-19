Surfshark warns personal devices are a 'wide-open door' as UK Prime Minister falls for impersonation scam

UK Prime Minister was targeted by a scammer posing as a top US aide

Personal devices bypass "national security perimeters," warns Surfshark

GenAI tools allow low-level criminals to clone high-profile identities

The recent revelation that UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham was targeted by an impersonator pretending to be top Donald Trump aide Susie Wiles has sent shockwaves through the cybersecurity community.

While the immediate political fallout dominates headlines, security experts are sounding the alarm over a far more terrifying technical reality — elite government defenses are essentially useless if the human holding the device can be tricked.

For everyday users, the incident serves as a stark reminder that even the most powerful figures are vulnerable to the same social engineering tactics deployed against the general public. Securing your digital life with the best VPN and robust security software is crucial, but as AI impersonation scams are skyrocketing, the ultimate vulnerability remains the personal smartphone itself.

Miguel Fornes, Information Security Manager at Surfshark, argues that personal devices have become a permanent, wide-open door into the world's most protected rooms. Speaking on why Burnham was such an easy target for this impersonation scam, Fornes painted a grim picture of modern cybersecurity perimeters.

“It proves that billion-dollar national security perimeters are completely useless when every high-value target carries an unmonitored attack vector in their pocket 24 hours a day,” Fornes told TechRadar.

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Hacking the human, not the firewall

The Burnham incident highlights a fundamental shift in how cybercriminals operate. Rather than attempting to break through the front door of government agencies, bad actors are simply slipping through the side window of personal communication apps.

"The attackers behind high-profile spoofing campaigns, like the recent impersonation of top Trump aide Susie Wiles to contact high-level officials like Andy Burnham, didn't waste time attempting to breach the world-class cryptographic shields of GCHQ or MI5," Fornes explained. "They simply exploited the chaotic, unmonitored environment of personal smartphones and private messaging apps."

The shift in threat models is precisely why cybersecurity providers are pivoting.

For example, Surfshark recently shifted focus to fighting scams and introduced real-time scam text protection. This evolution in consumer security mirrors the reality of enterprise and government vulnerabilities, reinforcing why scam protection now matters more than traditional antivirus.

The message is clear. As Fornes said: "Cybercriminals aren't wasting time trying to break enterprise-grade encryption; they are simply hacking the human holding the screen."

(Image credit: Future)

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The terrifying asymmetry of GenAI

The barrier to entry for executing intelligence-agency-level operations has collapsed, largely thanks to advancements in generative AI. With a reported $3.7B lost to deepfakes and social engineering, the landscape has fundamentally changed.

As Fornes explained, readily available GenAI has democratized state-level cyber warfare. "A random individual with a poor internet connection and a mediocre computer can now perfectly clone the voice, cadence, and mind of the world's most powerful political operatives," he told TechRadar.

This technological democratization creates a terrifying asymmetry where the barrier to entry for globally destabilizing social engineering is essentially gone, allowing low-level criminals to execute intelligence-agency-level operations.

"We should consider ourselves lucky that this time they were, again, common cyberscammers asking for money," Fornes concluded.

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