Chinese AI models threaten US industry by being up to 90% cheaper — and they're driving Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic out of the open market
Chinese models are challenging US dominance
- Some Chinese models are said to be 90% cheaper than their US counterparts
- Open-weight models are also better suited to local deployment
- Price- and quality-driven markets exist within the AI sector
A new report from Juniper Research has revealed how rapid improvements and dramatically lower operating costs for Chinese AI models could be impacting the uptake of counterpart US models.
The paper details how Chinese AI models can now cost as much as 90% less to run than leading US alternatives, which is already affecting where developers choose to run their AI workloads.
Looking ahead, the battle is becoming less about who can build the highest-performance, lowest-cost models and more about who can make inference cheaper.
Chinese AI models are seriously undercutting US models
Juniper's research focuses on API platform and marketplace OpenRouter, which last year saw around 70% of work being conducted with US AI models from the likes of OpenAI, Google and Anthropic. Their combined share has since fallen drastically to around 30%, the paper notes, noting the clear willingness to move workloads away from US firms to cheaper alternatives.
More broadly, Juniper says two distinct markets have started to emerge within AI spend – a price-driven one where customers prioritize cheaper inference and a quality-driven one where customers are willing to pay more for higher accuracy and reasoning.
While US companies still appear to dominate the quality-driven market, emerging Chinese models deliver better on the price-driven front.
Juniper also noted that open-weight models are challenging the idea that inference needs to be sent a cloud provider. Now that many small models can be deployed locally, cloud providers could also be set to lose out on the major revenue they've been experiencing in recent years.
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While what comes next is unclear, it's likely that a growing market could lead to a space where cheaper Chinese models and higher-performance US models could coexist, but one thing's for certain. US dominance is certainly being challenged.
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With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
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