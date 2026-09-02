Fable enterprise user data won't be retained by Anthropic, but some will be analyzed due to 'substantial evidence' of AI misuse

Anthropic is worried that Fable 5, 5.1 and others could be used for cyberattacks

Enterprise Frontier Safeguards uses automated monitoring on customer clouds

"The person doing that review needs to be one of their own"

Anthropic has uncovered its Enterprise Frontier Safeguards (EFS) as a new way to ensure safety and legitimacy without compromising enterprise customers' data.

Under the new rules, EFS will keep relevant activity data inside cloud infrastructure that's controlled by the customer – but it still promises not to store prompts and outputs in line with enterprise-grade protections.

Set to roll out beginning this fall, Anthropic says the new policy resolves the growing conflict between AI safety monitoring and enterprise privacy requirements.

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Anthropic finds a solution to monitor AI usage without compromising enterprise privacy

The company argued that frontier models, including its own, can be misused for fraud, cyberattacks and other autonomous threats, but detecting the attacks can require correlating behavior across multiple sessions, users and accounts. In response, the Fable maker introduced a 30-day retention policy for some of its models, but regulated industries and enterprise customers weren't too happy with this.

"We developed EFS in close collaboration with more than 100 customers in industries like financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecom, law, retail, and the public sector," Anthropic wrote.

EFS's role is to shift where the monitored data gets stored, bringing the policy more in-line with those customers' demands. The automated monitoring system then sends any flagged issues to the customer, keeping Anthropic workers' hands off the potentially sensitive data.

"What we heard from many customers, especially those in regulated industries, is that the person doing that review needs to be one of their own," the company added.

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As an interim measure, eligible customers will also receive zero data retention on Fable 5 and Fable 5.1 until EFS is available to them via a phased rollout and a sign-up.

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