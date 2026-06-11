Microsoft limits employee use of Claude Fable 5 over data retention concerns

Mythos-based Claude Fable 5 is so powerful, Anthropic mandates data retention for safety monitoring

Microsoft is worried about insiders sharing confidential information with Anthropic's model

Workers told to use Microsoft alternatives, but third-party partner models still available

Microsoft has reportedly restricted employees from using Claude's recently launched Fable 5 model while legal and compliance teams review data handling.

Per Anthropic's latest retention policy for the Mythos class of models, which includes Fable 5, the company requires prompt and output retention for safety monitoring, which goes against enterprise-grade policies that customers like Microsoft have in place.

Anthropic stressed it needs to keep prompts and outputs for 30 days, but content flagged by its safety systems can be retained for up to two years if it's needed for investigation or enforcement.

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Microsoft halts Claude Fable 5 use over data retention concerns

The current restriction, which applies to Microsoft workers, is in place over concerns that insiders may share sensitive information like customer information, corporate details and other confidential business information.

Fable 5 was launched following the huge success of Mythos, which was praised for its strong cybersecurity and vulnerability-discovery capabilities.

However that model was only launched to a select group of partners over concerns it could be misused by attackers, hence the subsequent launch of the tamed-down Fable variant which the company describes as "safe for general use."

Though it's likely unrelated, Microsoft's push to halt Fable 5 deployment follows recent news that the company was cancelling internal Claude Code licenses, moving its developers to its own GitHub Copilot CLI tools.