Microsoft may discontinue Claude Code internally as it looks to push users towards GitHub Copilot

Microsoft engineers given until June 30 to switch from Claude Code to GitHub Copilot CLI

Ties with GitHub mean Microsoft can shape Copilot CLI to its own needs

Claude models will remain available in Copilot CLI and other AI tools

Microsoft is reportedly canceling most of the Claude Code license it uses internally, despite the Anthropic tool becoming somewhat of a hit among both workers and the community in general.

The use of Anthropic licenses may come as a shock given the company's extensive history with, and investments in, OpenAI, but that could be about to change as the company shifts direction to push its own alternative.

Engineers are now being told to use GitHub Copilot CLI, with users given a June 30 2026 deadline to remove Claude Code from their workflows.

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Microsoft tells engineers to use GitHub Copilot CLI, not Claude Code

Although the company has not publicly explained the reasons behind its decision, the June 30 deadline aligns with the end of Microsoft's fiscal year. Shifting to a company-owned alternative could realize huge cost savings.

GitHub Copilot CLI would offer tighter integration with Microsoft repos and better alignment with its own enterprise security expectations, given that Microsoft could effectively tailor GitHub to its own needs.

"Claude Code was an important part of that learning," EVP Rajesh Jha explained (via The Verge). "At the same time, Copilot CLI has given us something especially important: a product we can help shape directly with GitHub for Microsoft’s repos, workflows, security expectations, and engineering needs."

As for Claude Code, it seems that Anthropic's alternative has proven to be a big hit among workers. Developers reportedly prefer it over Copilot CLI, and even non-engineers have started testing it out. Microsoft had previously encouraged employees with limited coding knowledge to experiment with Claude Code.

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Although GitHub will be the favored ecosystem going forward, Claude models will remain available through Copilot CLI. In fact, the company has a growing partnership with Anthropic that even sees Claude models being offered through consumer-facing Copilot and M365 features as it looks to diversify following a partial distancing from OpenAI.

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