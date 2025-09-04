For many, the existence of Onimusha: Way of the Sword will feel like a dream come true. Developer Capcom’s once thought to be forgotten action franchise is returning in 2026, though, and from my preview session at Gamescom 2025, it feels more visceral and atmospheric than ever.

Of course, that’s in no small part thanks to the developer’s proprietary RE Engine. Environments are rendered in exquisite detail, with shafts of light piercing through the forest canopy, and demonic wails and screams from civilians filling the air.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword sets a brutally bleak first impression, with its haunting locales populated by the demonic Genma enemies. But thankfully, it’s not without moments of levity. The protagonist and his companion are a great pair, and the demo ends with a boss fight against a delightfully flamboyant swordmaster.

Pair that uneasy atmosphere with chunky, satisfying swordplay, and Onimusha: Way of the Sword has easily become my most anticipated title on the Capcom slate for next year. Yes, even more so than the terrifying Resident Evil Requiem and the quirkily fun sci-fi outing that is Pragmata.

SamaNOsuke

(Image credit: Capcom)

Onimusha: Way of the Sword doesn’t rely on any previously established series heroes. We’re not Samanosuke or Jubei. We’re not even Jean Reno; instead, we’re a figure of similar historical importance in Miyamoto Musashi - a swordsman famed for his dual-katana-wielding combat style and undefeated duel streak.

Capcom’s interpretation of Musashi is brilliant. In my roughly 20-minute demo, he often flipped between stoic warrior and sharp-witted comedian at the drop of a hat. That’s especially apparent in his possession of the Oni Gauntlet, which now houses a mysterious entity that he flippantly refers to as ‘gauntlet lady’. Naturally, the apparition is having none of that and comically refuses to cooperate with Musashi until properly addressed. It’s a fun dynamic, and one that brings some slight relief to the overbearingly grim surroundings.

As alluded to at the top, the demo begins in a dark forest swarming with Genma footsoldiers. Innocent villagers attempt to flee the chaos, but are mostly struck down by these merciless demons. While this initial section felt largely linear, there was a good sense of pacing as Musashi made his way through the forest and into a demon-infested fortress.

Some well-directed cutscenes break up the action, too. One that stood out to me involved Musashi experiencing some form of immersive flashback, as ghostly figures replay a harrowing scene of villagers seemingly being forced to slaughter their own. It helps build a sense of what’s happening here, and there’s a terrifying ambiguity to how much influence the Genma have over the general populace.

A clash for the demonic ages

(Image credit: Capcom)

Combat in Onimusha: Way of the Sword does feel quite simple, at least in these early throes of the game - but that’s no bad thing. Musashi can mix up between light and heavy attacks and string them into combos. Enemies can also be brutally finished off with a button press should their accompanying stamina gauge fill up. That’s exceptionally useful in practice, as enemies can be quite aggressive and aren’t averse to guarding your attacks or surrounding you.

The Oni Gauntlet, meanwhile, works much the same way as it did in those PlayStation 2 originals. Holding a button lets you absorb the essence of slain Genma, allowing Musashi to refill health and other combat-focused resources.

Perhaps my one complaint here is that enemy variety is on the lighter side. Genma troops come in melee and ranged varieties, and there’s the odd floating demon head to take care of as well. That said, this was only a 20-minute section of what I assume to be near the start of the game, so I am expecting more varied and dangerous baddies to show up as we progress deeper.

The demo comes to a close with easily its most impressive part: a boss fight against a very flashy, very mentally unstable swordsman, who’s somehow fused with some form of Genma power. His flesh pulsates with demonic details, and his fighting style becomes appropriately ferocious as a result.

The fight feels like a proper clash between experienced swordsmen. There are some seemingly semi-scripted elements where the two clash their swords together, but it feels incredibly natural and doesn’t remove me from the immediate action. Sound design and the haptic feedback response from the DualSense Wireless Controller were also incredible here, lending a cinematic flair to the encounter.

Overall, it felt like an excellent introduction to Onimusha: Way of the Sword. It certainly has the Capcom x-factor, presenting bleak settings with just enough levity to make them surprisingly endearing. The game releases sometime in 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC, and I cannot wait to get stuck into the full game next year.