Former Obdisian creative officer says not to bet on a Fallout: New Vegas remake, because Bethesda doesn't have 'the engineering know-how' to create it, and may not have the source code

News
By published

Chris Avellone claims Obsidian studio head Feargus Urquhart didn't give Bethesda the game’s source code

Fallout: New Vegas Ghoul in a bunker
(Image credit: Bethesda)