Former Obdisian creative officer says not to bet on a Fallout: New Vegas remake, because Bethesda doesn't have 'the engineering know-how' to create it, and may not have the source code
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By Demi Williams published
Chris Avellone claims Obsidian studio head Feargus Urquhart didn't give Bethesda the game’s source code
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