Activision has slashed the price of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on Steam for the Spring Sale

It's currently 90% off, available for a record low price of $5.99 / £4.99 / AU$9.59

The game's player counts have boomed to new heights thanks to the deal

If you're looking for an incredible bargain in the Steam Spring Sale, then Activision has you covered with an incredible discount on 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Right now, the game is a massive 90% off, plummeting to a record low $5.99 / £4.99 / AU$9.59 on the platform. Usually it costs $59.99 / £49.99 / AU$89.95 and has previously only gone down to $19.79 / £16.49 / AU$29.68 when it's been on sale.

I can't think of the last time that a recent Call of Duty game has ever been that cheap, and plenty of other Steam users have obviously taken notice of the deal. The game hit an all-time new Steam peak player count of 61,667 thanks to this deal, with tens of thousands of players right now, according to SteamDB.

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Modern Warfare is now one of the most played first-person shooter (FPS) games on the platform, beating out Warzone, Black Ops 7, and Black Ops 6 - which have a total of 17,442 players at the moment in the combined Call of Duty experience. It has roughly double the current Steam players of Battlefield 6, too, no small feat for a game that's now almost seven years old.

(Image credit: Activision)

The first instalment of the rebooted Modern Warfare series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, is looked back on fondly as one of the best Call of Duty games in recent memory. It's gritty and grounded, with a superb campaign that contains now iconic sequences like the tense room-clearing action of Clean House.

Although it's no longer receiving major content updates, it has plenty of maps and modes to discover, in addition to a strong arsenal of weapons. Even if you've played it before, the servers are now the most populated that they have been since launch, giving you a rare opportunity to drop back into bustling online lobbies.

There's no saying just how long this boom will last, either, so I'd recommend diving in as soon as possible if you want to give the multiplayer a good go.

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