Amazon has just launched its Big Spring Sale, with deals on all kinds of product categories. That, of course, means savings on some PlayStation 5 games, including a plethora of titles that I personally recommend.

• View the full Amazon Big Spring Sale

The star of the show is easily Sonic Superstars, down to just under $13. Copies are flying off Amazon's shelves, so I'd recommend adding it to your basket quickly if you're interested in trying the latest 2D Sonic adventure.

Roman city builder Anno 117: Pax Romana was also one of my favorite strategy games last year, and has gone down to a new lowest-ever price.

The fantastic savings aren't just exclusive to Amazon, though, as I've also scoured other retailers to find the very best game prices right now, including RPG Dragon Age: The Veilguard for under eight bucks. Here are the ones worth picking up.