These cheap PS5 games offer hundreds of hours of entertainment and start at less than eight bucks
Strong picks for those with a range of budgets
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Amazon has just launched its Big Spring Sale, with deals on all kinds of product categories. That, of course, means savings on some PlayStation 5 games, including a plethora of titles that I personally recommend.
• View the full Amazon Big Spring Sale
The star of the show is easily Sonic Superstars, down to just under $13. Copies are flying off Amazon's shelves, so I'd recommend adding it to your basket quickly if you're interested in trying the latest 2D Sonic adventure.
Roman city builder Anno 117: Pax Romana was also one of my favorite strategy games last year, and has gone down to a new lowest-ever price.
The fantastic savings aren't just exclusive to Amazon, though, as I've also scoured other retailers to find the very best game prices right now, including RPG Dragon Age: The Veilguard for under eight bucks. Here are the ones worth picking up.
Today's best PlayStation game prices
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Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
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