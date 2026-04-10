Former Xbox exec thinks Naughty Dog's decision to cancel the 80% completed The Last of Us Online 'was the right call', but it shouldn't have greenlit it in the first place — 'The ambition was there, but the realistic upfront planning wasn't', she says
Laura Fryer says Naughty Dog "ultimately protected what they do best"
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- Former Microsoft executive Laura Fryer says Naughty Dog's decision to cancel The Last of Us Online was "the right call"
- She explains that the studio "made the harder choice" by looking ahead and realizing it wouldn't be able to sustain a live service game
- Fryer also questioned why Naughty Dog greenlit it in the first place, saying, "The ambition was there, but the realistic upfront planning wasn't"
Former Microsoft Game Studios executive producer Laura Fryer thinks the decision to cancel The Last of Us Online was the right decision on Naughty Dog's part, and greenlighting the project was the "real mistake".
Earlier this month, The Last of Us Online game director Vinit Agarwal revealed that the multiplayer spin-off was "almost to 80% completion" and "was very, very close to done" before Naughty Dog pulled the plug in 2023.
At the time of the game's cancellation, the studio renowned for its single-player titles like Uncharted and The Last of Us said it canceled the project because it didn't want to "become a solely live service games studio".Article continues below