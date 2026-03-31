Naughty Dog head Neil Druckmann has teased the future of The Last of Us

In a throwback Instagram post, the developer shared the first sketches of characters Joel and Ellie from 2003

Druckmann also referred to a "few stops that remain on the road ahead"

Naughty Dog studio head and The Last of Us director Neil Druckman has seemingly teased the future of the PlayStation series.

In a recent Instagram post, Druckmann shared a post that read, "Cleaning out the garage today and stumbled on my original sketches from 2003 for a game pitch about a man, his surrogate daughter, and a trek across a broken America."

The director included the sketches, which early early renditions of Joel and Ellie years before they came to life in Naughty Dog's The Last of Us for the PlayStation 3.

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The now-beloved post-apocalyptic game went on to be the studio's biggest, critically acclaimed title, and later received an equally acclaimed sequel in 2020 with The Last of Us: Part 2.

However, it's the rest of Druckmann's post that has fans speculating on the future of the series.

"Been a wild journey," he added. "Grateful for every part of it, especially the few stops that remain on the road ahead."

Could Druckmann be teasing The Last of Us Part 3? Yet another update for The Last of Us Part 1 and Part 2 for current-gen consoles? We'll have to wait and see.