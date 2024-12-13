Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a new franchise from Naughty Dog, has been revealed

Naughty Dog's next game is a sci-fi action title

It's called Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

It is coming to PS5

We finally know what developer Naughty Dog has been working on. Announced as part of The Game Awards 2024, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is a brand new sci-fi franchise currently in development for PlayStation 5.

Although details are scarce, the announcement trailer does give us a rough idea of what to expect from the game’s style and tone. In the trailer we see protagonist Jordan A. Mun, portrayed by actor Tati Gabrielle, on a retro futuristic space ship.

She is a skill bounty hunter, tracking a target who has fled to the mysterious and dangerous planet of Sempiria. After some back and forth with her agent, she decides to pursue him to the planet’s surface. You can watch for yourself below.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

This planet seems to be where the majority of the game will take place, that is if a recent press release is anything to go by, as she becomes stranded and has to fight to survive. The very end of the trailer gives us a brief look at what might be an in-game enemy, a hulking robotic creature armed with a giant two-sided axe.

Jordan is seen running towards them, brandishing her own sword pulsing with red energy. The press release goes on to state that “this game lives up to the Naughty Dog tradition of creating an emotional, character-driven epic journey” and even claims that “this will be the deepest gameplay in Naughty Dog’s history”.

There’s no word on an official release date yet, though we do know that the game is coming to PS5. This is just pure speculation, but I certainly wouldn’t expect the game to arrive in 2025. Hopefully more concrete information will emerge in the coming months.

