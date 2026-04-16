Metro’s unique flavor of post-apocalyptic misery is back in Metro 2039 — and I can’t wait to return to the ‘dark heart of the Moscow metro’ where ‘hope is lost' and 'the future looks bleak, if there is one’

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'Now war is our reality, and our message has shifted'

The Stranger, the player character in Metro 2039 in a swampy environment
(Image credit: 4A Games/Plaion)