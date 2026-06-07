A new gameplay trailer for Metro 2039 has been released

The first-person action game will feature "a return of close and claustrophobic stealth-action gameplay" and a new protagonist

Metro 2039 launches in February 2027

4A Games has revealed a brand new gameplay trailer for Metro 2039, as well as a February 2027 launch window for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X and Series S.

Unveiled during the Xbox Games Showcase 2026, the three minutes of gameplay footage captured in-engine offers the first look at Hunter, the new Fuhrer, "who has washed the Metro in lies and propaganda to gain the ultimate power."

The trailer showcases "a return of close and claustrophobic stealth-action gameplay, tunnel and surface exploration, iconic Metro mechanics, and diegetic survival elements."

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Thanks to impressive graphical fidelity, environments and characters look ultra-realistic as players traverse a post-apocalyptic Moscow, dark rooftops and tunnels, and take down enemies in first-person shootouts.

Fans also got a glimpse at the new stealth weapon, The Shatun, as well as a new breaching charge for their arsenal, which will be used as they delve deeper into Metro 2039's environment.

"The Metro has been transformed by a powerful new regime and its leader, the fanatical Spartan leader known as Hunter," the new description reads. "Metro 2039’s protagonist, The Stranger, is consumed with anger and hatred, chastising the Fuhrer for his lies and hypocrisy. As part of the Spartan Order, Hunter was a legend, a high-ranking, experienced Ranger, who swore to protect the Metro.

"What’s left of the Spartan Order as he knew it lies in ruins, and where the Spartans were once considered selfless protectors, the Stranger believes Hunter has become the very enemy the Spartans used to fight..."

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