Grand Theft Auto 5 voice actor says GTA 6's humor might not make 'the same splash' in today's 'far fetched and insane' world
"It’s going to be huge, obviously"
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- Grand Theft Auto 5 voice actor Jay Klaitz has discussed GTA 6 in a new interview
- He argued the series' trademark satirical humor might struggle in 2026
- "It’s going to be huge, obviously," he said. "But it’s a different world to the one 13 years ago when the last one came out"
Voice actor Jay Klaitz, who starred as criminal mastermind Lester Crest in Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online, has said that the next instalment's satirical humor might not be quite as impactful in today's already "far-fetched and insane" world.
Speaking in an interview with online marketplace EldoradoGG, Klaitz said that he "wouldn't be surprised if a bit of the impact is taken out of GTA 6's initial landing" given the current political climate.
"Don’t get me wrong. It’s still f****** GTA. It’s going to be massive. People will lose their s***. It’s going to be huge, obviously," he continued. "But it’s a different world to the one 13 years ago when the last one came out. I mean, it’s a very different world than it was even a year ago."Article continues below