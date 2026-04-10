Former Rockstar audio designer says the studio 'probably rebuilt the entirety of the RAGE engine' for GTA 6 — 'I'll be amazed if they didn't because the architecture of technology has advanced significantly since GTA 5'
"That's the only thing I can say with real, genuine confidence"
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- Former Grand Theft Auto 5 developer Rob Carr thinks Rockstar rebuilt its RAGE engine for GTA 6
- He says he knows nothing about GTA 6, but this is the "only thing I can say with real, genuine confidence"
- Carr says he would be "surprised" if the studio hadn't
Former Grand Theft Auto 5 audio designer Rob Carr believes Rockstar Games has rebuilt its Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE) amid development of Grand Theft Auto 6.
While discussing GTA 6 and the systems he anticipates will be featured in the upcoming game on the Kiwi Talkz podcast, Carr commented on the studio's famous RAGE system, saying that it was likely rebuilt in the time it's taken the project to get this far.
"I know nothing about it [GTA 6], you know, other than the fact that they probably will have, you know, given the time frame of how long it's taken them to get to this stage, they've probably rebuilt the entirety of the RAGE engine," he said.Article continues below