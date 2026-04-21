'NHS users report that it is awful to use': Palantir could be forced to exit NHS after pushback from staff, MPs, unions, and pressure groups over Federated Data Platform
Palantir's contract with the NHS could end early, MPs say
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- UK government could end Palantir NHS contract early
- MPs widely opposed to company's contract over data protection and ethical concerns
- Break clause could see contract ended by early 2027
The UK government is considering activating a break clause in Palantir’s £330 million contract with the NHS.
The controversial US analytics and surveillance tech company was awarded the contract to provide the NHS with the Federated Data Platform (FDP) - a centralized hub of NHS staff and patient data.
However the FDP has seen widespread opposition due to concerns surrounding Palantir’s reputation, ethical concerns, and worries around supplying the company with highly sensitive information on millions of Brits.Article continues below