NHS England is deploying M365 Copilot to 505k staff after pilot success

The scheme targets 43 saved minutes per worker per day

200k initial rollout and extensive training promised

NHS England has announced a major AI expansion which will see it give more than half a million clinicians and support staff access to Microsoft 365 Copilot.

The move follows what Microsoft and NHS England described as the “largest AI trial of its kind globally in healthcare,” where 30,000 NHS workers got earlier access to M365 Copilot.

Under the initiative, NHS England hopes to reduce the administrative burden that clinicians face, improving productivity and cutting operational costs to free up more time to be spent on valuable human interactions.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Pilot program success leads to massive NHS England AI expansion

From its earlier pilot, NHS England found the average worker was able to gain back 43 minutes per day when using M365 Copilot, which is about the equivalent of five working weeks per year – not far from the average UK vacation allowance.

With a bigger rollout, the healthcare provider estimates it could save millions of hours every year.

“By rolling out Microsoft Copilot across the NHS, we can reduce that burden, free up clinicians’ time and help staff focus on what they do best, caring for patients,” UK Health Innovation and Safety Minister Preet Kaur Gill said.

Microsoft highlighted five key job roles set to benefit the most from NHS England’s adoption of its AI software – clinical administration, ward clerks, medical secretaries, core services and management – with it set to support writing, information retrieval, summarization and analysis. The subscription will also include Copilot Studio, a tool for building AI agents without workers having to be experts in AI.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The potential to save clinical staff nearly a day’s worth of admin time every fortnight could be a gamechanger for patients,” NHS England Chief Digital, Data and Technology Officer Rob Thompson explained, referencing the Government’s ‘10 Year Health Plan for England’ and broader ‘Plan for Change’.

Other M365 deployments demonstrate a successful strategy

Despite the pilot’s apparent success, a much larger-scale adoption could bring its own challenges. Staff training and digital literacy remain major barriers within the NHS, while the organization itself must get to grips with governance, policies and strategies.

Across the border in Wales, a similar Microsoft 365 rollout reveals how counties like Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea and Carmarthenshire have been successful thanks to their use of internal AI champions. “We use a lot of our own practitioners to teach other practitioners,” one spokesperson told IT Pro.

NHS England plans to onboard 200,000 users within the first six months, and up to 505,000 workers within a year through an "extensive training and adoption program.”

“Bringing AI safely into the flow of healthcare will help ease pressures, improve productivity, and support better decision-making across the health service,” Microsoft UK&I CEO Darren Hardman added.