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Why I made my work intentionally harder — The distraction-free gear that saves my focus

Features
By published

The latest tech may be convenient and seamless, but in my home office, I'm all about the gear that makes me stay on track without driving me to distraction

A reMarkable 2, Clever Fox planner, Moleskine notebook, and a PaperMate InkJoy on a desk in a home office
(Image credit: reMarkable // Clever Fox // Moleskine // Future)
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