My favorite gadget in the world just got a price cut — the reMarkable 2 bundle is a masterclass in focus for business professionals and writers
I love this handwriting tablet tailored for distraction-free productivity
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
If I had to choose one device I couldn't do with out, the reMarkable 2 would be my pick. I love this distraction-free tablet with its nano-textured paper-style screen that mimics the feel of writing with a pad and pencil, and I use mine daily.
So, as I scoured the Amazon Big Spring Sale for Pro-grade deals for business, I was delighted to see the reMarkable 2 bundle with Marker Plus Pen and Book Folio Cover is now $499 (was $569) at Amazon.
I can't recommend the reMarkable 2 enough if, like me, you're looking for a device that lets you stay productive without being constantly bombarded with notifications, ads, and all the other miseries of 21st century technology.
I spent months researching handwriting tablets before settling on this one. It's impressively thin and lightweight, the handwriting recognition tool somehow makes sense of my scrawling penmanship, and it's closer to writing on paper than anything else out there (yes, even the cheaper Amazon Scribe can't compete on that score).
For more top tech deals, visit our Amazon Big Spring Sale live hub.
• View the full Amazon Big Spring Sale
Today's best reMarkable 2 deal
This reMarkable 2 bundle features the 10.3in tablet, a book folio case, which I strongly recommend to protect the screen, and the Marker Plus with a digital eraser built into one end. It also includes 9 replacement pen tips.
Now, this tablet won't be for everyone. It's not an iPad or Kindle replacement - the focus here really is on distraction-free writing and sketching. As I say, I use my reMarkable 2 pretty much daily - from jotting notes and mind-mapping to doodling away while ignoring the TV.
The size and weight - it's the thinnest tablet I've ever seen in my life - make it ideal for business travel and mobile professionals like architects, engineers, and designers.
I find the writing experience to be excellent. As a man who owns far too many notebooks (somehow the collection continues to grow...), I was skeptical of how good it might be, especially after suffering the indignity of using a stylus on a glass tablet. But I was wrong. It really does offer the closest pad-and-pencil experience I've ever tried.
While occasionally hit and miss if I write too fast and the words become illegible squiggles, I've also found the handwriting recognition to be effective in transforming handwritten notes into usable text in a word processor. And all those notes neatly sync up with the desktop and mobile apps.
To my mind, it's a must-buy for any business professional or writer looking to switch off without disconnecting entirely. And I still think 'reMarkable' is the best pun in tech.
More of today's best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks, Echo & tablets from $18
- Apple: MacBooks, AirPods, AirTags & iPads from $17
- Beauty: 50% off toothbrushes & hair tools
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $69.99
- Easter: gifts under $50 for all ages
- Headphones: 50% off Beats, Bose & Samsung
- Laptops: Apple, HP & Dell from $199
- Patio: outdoor furniture, rugs & decor from $19.99
- Toys: 57% off Lego, Tonies & board games
- Vacuums: Dyson, Shark & Bissell from $34
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.