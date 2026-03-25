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My favorite gadget in the world just got a price cut — the reMarkable 2 bundle is a masterclass in focus for business professionals and writers

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I love this handwriting tablet tailored for distraction-free productivity

A reMarkable 2 tablet, marker, and case on a blue background next to a TechRadar badge that reads &#039;Big Savings&#039;
(Image credit: reMarkable // Future)
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If I had to choose one device I couldn't do with out, the reMarkable 2 would be my pick. I love this distraction-free tablet with its nano-textured paper-style screen that mimics the feel of writing with a pad and pencil, and I use mine daily.

So, as I scoured the Amazon Big Spring Sale for Pro-grade deals for business, I was delighted to see the reMarkable 2 bundle with Marker Plus Pen and Book Folio Cover is now $499 (was $569) at Amazon.

View the full Amazon Big Spring Sale

Today's best reMarkable 2 deal

reMarkable 2 Bundle with Marker Plus Pen and Book Folio Cover
Save $70
reMarkable 2 Bundle with Marker Plus Pen and Book Folio Cover: was $569 now $499 at Amazon

This reMarkable 2 bundle features the 10.3in tablet, a book folio case, which I strongly recommend to protect the screen, and the Marker Plus with a digital eraser built into one end. It also includes 9 replacement pen tips.

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Now, this tablet won't be for everyone. It's not an iPad or Kindle replacement - the focus here really is on distraction-free writing and sketching. As I say, I use my reMarkable 2 pretty much daily - from jotting notes and mind-mapping to doodling away while ignoring the TV.

The size and weight - it's the thinnest tablet I've ever seen in my life - make it ideal for business travel and mobile professionals like architects, engineers, and designers.

I find the writing experience to be excellent. As a man who owns far too many notebooks (somehow the collection continues to grow...), I was skeptical of how good it might be, especially after suffering the indignity of using a stylus on a glass tablet. But I was wrong. It really does offer the closest pad-and-pencil experience I've ever tried.

While occasionally hit and miss if I write too fast and the words become illegible squiggles, I've also found the handwriting recognition to be effective in transforming handwritten notes into usable text in a word processor. And all those notes neatly sync up with the desktop and mobile apps.

To my mind, it's a must-buy for any business professional or writer looking to switch off without disconnecting entirely. And I still think 'reMarkable' is the best pun in tech.

More of today's best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals

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Steve Clark
Steve Clark
B2B Editor - Creative & Hardware

Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.

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