My favorite gadget in the world just got a price cut — the reMarkable 2 bundle is a masterclass in focus for business professionals and writers

If I had to choose one device I couldn't do with out, the reMarkable 2 would be my pick. I love this distraction-free tablet with its nano-textured paper-style screen that mimics the feel of writing with a pad and pencil, and I use mine daily.

So, as I scoured the Amazon Big Spring Sale for Pro-grade deals for business, I was delighted to see the reMarkable 2 bundle with Marker Plus Pen and Book Folio Cover is now $499 (was $569) at Amazon.

I can't recommend the reMarkable 2 enough if, like me, you're looking for a device that lets you stay productive without being constantly bombarded with notifications, ads, and all the other miseries of 21st century technology.

I spent months researching handwriting tablets before settling on this one. It's impressively thin and lightweight, the handwriting recognition tool somehow makes sense of my scrawling penmanship, and it's closer to writing on paper than anything else out there (yes, even the cheaper Amazon Scribe can't compete on that score).

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Now, this tablet won't be for everyone. It's not an iPad or Kindle replacement - the focus here really is on distraction-free writing and sketching. As I say, I use my reMarkable 2 pretty much daily - from jotting notes and mind-mapping to doodling away while ignoring the TV.

The size and weight - it's the thinnest tablet I've ever seen in my life - make it ideal for business travel and mobile professionals like architects, engineers, and designers.

I find the writing experience to be excellent. As a man who owns far too many notebooks (somehow the collection continues to grow...), I was skeptical of how good it might be, especially after suffering the indignity of using a stylus on a glass tablet. But I was wrong. It really does offer the closest pad-and-pencil experience I've ever tried.

While occasionally hit and miss if I write too fast and the words become illegible squiggles, I've also found the handwriting recognition to be effective in transforming handwritten notes into usable text in a word processor. And all those notes neatly sync up with the desktop and mobile apps.

To my mind, it's a must-buy for any business professional or writer looking to switch off without disconnecting entirely. And I still think 'reMarkable' is the best pun in tech.

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