Amazon's Big Spring Sale has arrived - and if you're looking to organize your workspace and stock up on office essentials, I've found the 50 best home office gear and upgrades under $50 right now.

Alongside core items like my beloved Moleskine notebook, a Logitech Brio webcam, and SanDisk's excellent (and cheap) 128GB USB flash drive, I've included a wealth of desk organizers and storage solutions.

My favorite is the FlexiSpot monitor arm with 50% off - a great way to free up space and reduce desk clutter. But other top choices include the clamp-on desk extender with drawer, and a clamp-on cable management tray. I specifically chose them because it doesn't matter what sort of desk set-up you have, you can get a little more organized (with no drilling needed!).

Check out the full range of desk accessories below, all discounted right now for under $50, making them the perfect picks for an office Spring clean.