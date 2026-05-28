The 60 best Amazon Basics home office supplies — I found everything you need for running a small business or just working from home

Amazon Basics is a great space for getting cheap home office and small business supplies - everything from office furniture and storage to stationery and rubber bands. Basically, all the essentials that every professional needs, whether you're running your own company or working from home.

• See the full Amazon Basics range

Because the catalog is so broad, I've gone through the entire online storefront (yes, really) to find the 60 office supplies and desk accessories that every professional should have. Copier paper, pens, staplers, hole-punches, all the things that need to be on your desk to get the job done.

It's not always easy creating a productive space at home. So, I've included products organizing your workspace, like storage drawers you can label and tidy bookcases. And, since I'm obsessed with them, I've added an office chair and under-desk footrest into the mix to keep you comfortable throughout the working day.