Amazon has gone early with its massive Memorial Day sale, and I've gone through all the deals to find the 18 top essentials buys for content creators right here. If you're setting up a home studio, don't miss this gear.

• Shop Amazon's full Memorial Day sale

The sale covers just about everything, from home to tech, including big price-drops on Amazon devices. But scrolling through the full sale, I noticed there's a bunch of discount devices, gadgets, and accessories that are tailor-made for creative professionals. As TechRadar Pro's creative software editor - and someone who can't resist a good deal, I had to highlight the top picks for setting up your home studio.

Some of my favorites in the line-up include the DJI Mic 2 for $59 for on-the-go audio, this $9 green screen backdrop, and the superb Insta360 Link 2 4K webcam for $160 that's perfect for streamers (we described as "like having your own personal camera operator" in our review).