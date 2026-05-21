18 content creator upgrades in Amazon's massive Memorial Day sale — and this gear is perfect for your home studio setup

Deals
By published

If you're a photographer, filmmaker, or streamer, you won't want to miss these early Memorial Day deals

A selection of content creator gadgets against a black background with a purple hue
(Image credit: Amazon // Future)

Amazon has gone early with its massive Memorial Day sale, and I've gone through all the deals to find the 18 top essentials buys for content creators right here. If you're setting up a home studio, don't miss this gear.

Shop Amazon's full Memorial Day sale

Amazon's Memorial Day content creator deals