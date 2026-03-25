Closing retail’s AI ROI gap with end-to-end process networks

Ninety percent of UK retail decision-makers say they’re actively exploring AI agents, and a third are already implementing them across chatbots, forecasting and personalization, according to research from Eversheds Sutherland and Retail Economics.

With billions of pounds being invested in the technology, it feels like we should be reaching a tipping point. But why is it that 96% of executives still aren’t seeing an ROI?

Dietmar Guhe Social Links Navigation Vice President for Research and Innovation at Arvato.

The issue isn’t a lack of ambition. It’s how the investment is being applied.

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Most deployments of AI tools are still point solutions, optimizing a single task while the rest of the process remains fragmented and dependent on coordination between systems and teams.

Retail operations aren’t being redesigned end to end, they are being patched. And that’s understandable given the market conditions. Time pressures are intense, customers expect more, and margins are tight. Moving quickly feels safer than stepping back to rewire the whole system.

But in the rush to act, many retailers risk losing out on the potential returns that AI can bring. Until AI is embedded across complete process chains, ROI will remain out of reach.

The back-end revolution, how AI is enabling end-to-end process chains:

Much of the current conversation around AI in retail focuses on customer-facing applications, like virtual shopping assistants, personalized recommendations, discount detection, and product comparisons. These are exciting developments, but they only scratch the surface of AI’s potential.

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A bigger transformation is happening behind the scenes. I believe the next wave of change will come from AI pilots to end-to-end, AI-enabled process chains, connected workflows where AI agents don’t just advise on one step, but orchestrate decisions and outcomes across many steps.

In other words, AI becomes the glue, enabling faster throughput, more consistent quality and resilient performance across volatile volumes and complex service requirements.

This means that retailers can be more resilient in the face of disruption. For example, a beauty company launching a limited-edition SPF skincare set for summer can rely on AI to ensure the resilience of the entire process chain.

If a key ingredient is delayed or a shipment disrupted, AI alerts to reroute stock, update promotions, and reschedule staff. By overseeing the complete process chain and connecting the dots, AI ensures product availability, consistent quality, and resilient performance even under supply disruptions and surging seasonal demand.

“Production AI” in logistics: flexible, vendor-agnostic automation:

“Production AI” refers to AI systems that are fully deployed in real-world operations to actively support business decisions at scale. It allows automation and robotics to be configured more dynamically and at a more granular level, making mixed environments and complex handovers workable at scale.

Operational excellence depends on execution. It requires translating digital decisions like availability, promised delivery dates, substitutions, returns routing, into reliable physical outcomes across warehouses, stores and carrier networks.

Process chains aren’t new in fulfilment, but production AI is expanding the possibilities, especially as retailers juggle faster delivery promises, broader assortments, higher returns volumes and sharper peak volatility.

The key principle to this is vendor agnosticism, enabling different automation technologies — often from different manufacturers — to collaborate with each other and alongside people, rather than locking retail operations into a single proprietary stack that’s hard to adapt as requirements change.

As retailers prepare for summer launches, production AI can coordinate robots picking different sizes and styles, conveyor lines moving items to packing stations, and quality checks, based on image recognition.

All of this makes sure that orders are fulfilled accurately and on time, stock is allocated efficiently, and customers receive a seamless shopping experience ahead of peak demand.

At Arvato, we’re building an IT platform to orchestrate automation equipment with this in mind, connecting technologies seamlessly so retail fulfilment operations can flex with changing volumes, assortments and service promises, while protecting reliability, speed and cost-to-serve.

Feeding the analytics “supercycle”:

In retail operations, data is the fuel behind better forecasting, faster fulfilment, and more reliable service, and it becomes even more valuable as organizations train and refine their own AI models. But one of the biggest constraints is still scale.

You rarely have enough high-quality, labelled operational data to cover the full range of products, packaging types, seasons, promotions, and real-world exceptions.

That’s where synthetic data becomes a major accelerator.

Synthetic data is artificially generated information that mimics real-world scenarios, allowing AI models to “learn” from situations that may be rare, hard to capture, or expensive to reproduce.

It can be used to train vision models and robots at scale by generating millions of realistic variations from a single image, across different lighting conditions, packaging finishes, orientations, damage scenarios, and edge cases that commonly show up in retail warehouses.

The result is models that perform more reliably when the assortment changes, peaks hit, or processes deviate.

Once deployed, better-trained automation generates more and better operational data, like exception logs, cycle times and quality signals, which can then be enriched with AI to improve performance further.

This creates a self-reinforcing analytics supercycle where better models improve execution, and better execution generates better data to train the next iteration.

Maintaining the human layer:

Retail doesn’t have a technology problem, it has a coordination one. Point solutions can optimize forecasting, customer service or a single warehouse task, but value still leaks at the handovers, where exceptions and changing priorities derail performance.

Real ROI will come from end-to-end, AI-enabled process networks that preserve context, orchestrate decisions across teams and systems, and translate insights into action across the full fulfilment chain, improving reliability, speed and cost-to-serve in a volatile market.

Across all of this, human control remains crucial.

Technological shifts should be accompanied by targeted training programs to equip employees with the skills needed, from working effectively with AI tools, to supervising automated processes, to managing exceptions, so that AI strengthens day-to-day execution and helps teams deliver more consistent outcomes.

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