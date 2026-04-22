CxOs need to heed the lessons of cloud transformation when dealing with AI

CIOs and other executives need to be ready for another major change imperative in the form of AI… but what can they glean from past events? Smart leaders will learn from history and apply key lessons from the last landmark technology-enabled inflexion point: cloud computing and the rise of ecommerce.

I’m old enough to have lived through the cloud computing revolution and it was a remarkable time. The changes to the way we deployed and ran IT had significant impacts internally (elastic capacity, lower upfront costs, a smaller admin overhead, reduced ‘shelfware’) but also on broader business performance.

Simon Gooch Social Links Navigation Field CIO at Saviynt.

Cloud computing accelerated decision-making and lowered the risk and expenses associated with R&D and program and process trials. I believe that AI will be even more transformational and drive more impact, especially on the business side.

Article continues below