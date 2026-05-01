Why governance is moving to the middleware layer
Opinion
By Navdeep Sidhu published
Governance shifts to middleware amid rising hybrid complexity
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Enterprise modernization often starts with the goal of reducing dependency on rigid legacy systems, moving faster, and building a more flexible architecture.
That’s one reason middleware-intensive enterprises have steadily expanded their use of open-source messaging and streaming technologies, cloud-native integration services, APIs, and hybrid data pipelines.
The appeal is obvious, as open architecture promises agility, portability, and room to scale without locking the business into a single path.Article continues below