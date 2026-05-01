Why governance is moving to the middleware layer

Opinion
By published

Governance shifts to middleware amid rising hybrid complexity

Futuristic biometric authentication technology concept. Man is touching a fingerprint scan with icons of secured access, data protection, network cyber security in digital interface.
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Enterprise modernization often starts with the goal of reducing dependency on rigid legacy systems, moving faster, and building a more flexible architecture.

That’s one reason middleware-intensive enterprises have steadily expanded their use of open-source messaging and streaming technologies, cloud-native integration services, APIs, and hybrid data pipelines.

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