The US Army hacked its own systems to achieve interoperability between military tech

Engineers and coders broke down decades-old, siloed systems

Immediate results already being deployed to US forces

The US Army has been attempting to hack its own military systems and remove the technical barriers that prevent weapons, sensors, radars, drones and the overlying command software from communicating with each other.

The interoperability initiative, dubbed Operation Jailbreak, was only open to engineers willing to expose software interfaces and solve integration problems directly, leaving business development staff and sales teams out of it.

According to DefenseScoop reporting, the only requirement was that participants must have been willing to share system interfaces. In other words, the Army wanted coders, and not contract negotiators.

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Interoperability failures created Army’s Operation Jailbreak

Operation Jailbreak was said to have emerged from repeated interoperability failures highlighted by Secretary Dan Driscoll during exercises in Europe. For example, a US counter-drone system was unable to connect to a US radar system in Romania (per FT reporting).

Driscoll also learned that Ukrainian forces were able to integrate diverse technologies more effectively than US troops during training exercises.

This is, of course, because the US Army has been building systems and responding to incidents for decades. Army CTO Alex Miller argued that previous procurement approaches unintentionally created silos, and that they were forced to rely on dated standards. The result has been proprietary architectures and decades-old technical standards.

“We’ve actually created a perverse incentive over time by creating monopsonies inside the government and monopolies inside the defense industrial base,” Miller said, criticizing the government and defense for having ‘Cold War mindsets’.

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Around 20 defense companies were said to have participated in the scheme at Fort Carson, Colorado, including aviation giants Lockheed Martin and Boeing as well as Anduril, General Dynamics, L3Harris, Northrop Grumman, Palantir, Perennial Autonomy and RTX.

“Everyone showed up voluntarily, because it’s so important,” Driscoll commented. “A couple of the engineers that I’ve talked to, they’ve already taken the practices here and pushed it back into their internal company development pipelines.”

Modernization could be easy for an Army with near-unlimited resources

By simplifying and integrating systems, the benefits should have major impacts across the Army. One demonstration reportedly linked machine-gun-equipped robotic vehicles to drones and sensors, all under a simplified interface.

This could mean that fewer people are required to maintain visibility across systems and track threats, freeing up more human resources for combat and other meaningful work.

More importantly, this wasn’t a first step in a long, multi-year process. Some of the improvements are already said to have been pushed to US forces operating in the Middle East.

Longer-term, existing contracts and new projects are all likely to mandate interoperability as a necessity in a major modernization upgrade for the US Army. But maybe the most striking thing about this weeks-long project is that the Army managed to gain impressive returns in such a short period of time – companies can spend years making minor gains to modernize complex, legacy tech stacks.

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