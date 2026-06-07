Teamgroup launches a 28GB/s SSD your PC cannot use

AI infrastructure keeps getting faster than consumer hardware ecosystems

Motherboard limitations leave PCIe 6.0 performance effectively stranded

PCIe 6.0 solid-state drives have been discussed for years as the next major leap in storage performance, yet practical adoption remains largely out of reach for ordinary users.

Teamgroup has now joined a small group of manufacturers demonstrating what the technology can deliver, unveiling a new drive capable of reaching speeds previously associated with enterprise infrastructure rather than desktop computing.

The company's new T-CREATE MASTER Ai I6E E1.S SSD, announced at Computex 2026, uses the PCIe 6.0 interface and an E1.S form factor commonly associated with servers and specialised computing platforms.

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Enterprise storage races ahead of consumer hardware

According to Teamgroup, the drive can achieve sequential read speeds of up to 28GB/s, placing it among the fastest storage devices announced to date.

Those specifications are aimed squarely at AI training, inference workloads, and high-performance computing environments where massive datasets must be processed continuously.

The drive is also designed to operate with low latency while maintaining power efficiency, attributes increasingly valued in large-scale computing facilities.

On the memory side, Teamgroup is also pushing parallel upgrades such as MASTER AI RDIMM, offering registered memory with 64GB per module.

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It scales up to 512GB total capacity, designed to support the same AI-heavy workloads that demand ultra-fast storage.

Despite the performance figures, there is a significant limitation for anyone hoping to install the SSD inside a conventional desktop computer.

Mainstream consumer and prosumer motherboards currently do not support PCIe 6.0, leaving the technology largely confined to specialised enterprise deployments.

The announcement follows several years of growing expectations surrounding PCIe 6.0 storage.

Long before PCIe 5.0 drives became widely available, industry discussions centred on the possibility of next-generation SSDs approaching 28GB/s transfer speeds.

Micron demonstrated the world's fastest SSD with PCIe 6.x technology last year reaching 27GB/s.

Samsung then suggested that a 512TB PCIe Gen6 drive would arrive for enterprise users around 2027 but for regular users, the wait could be until 2030.

Earlier this year Micron released the first purchasable PCIe 6.0 SSD but only for hyperscalers running AI inference workloads.

Teamgroup is following the same roadmap by launching a product that ordinary consumers cannot install.

The company has secured invention patents in Taiwan and the United States for its One Click Data Destruction mechanism applied to industrial and consumer products alike.

Fast storage without a consumer platform

Teamgroup's latest SSD therefore represents a widening gap between enterprise storage development and consumer hardware readiness.

While manufacturers continue introducing faster drives for AI and data centre applications, desktop platforms have yet to provide compatible infrastructure.

Teamgroup says its creator-focused T-CREATE brand is concentrating on technologies supporting generative AI, professional content creation, and advanced computing workloads.

However, the presence of a PCIe 6.0 SSD in its portfolio does not mean consumers can immediately benefit from those speeds.

For now, the drive serves primarily as evidence of where storage technology is heading rather than something most enthusiasts can purchase and deploy.

Unless motherboard vendors accelerate PCIe 6.0 adoption, the practical audience for 28GB/s SSDs will remain concentrated among enterprise operators and hyperscalers.