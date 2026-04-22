Ransomware negotiator recruited by BlackCat ransomware gang pleads guilty to 2023 attacks, faces 20 years in prison

A Florida-based negotiator hired to assist ransomware victims secretly aided BlackCat attackers and even deployed ransomware himself

Prosecutors revealed he shared confidential client information, conspired with accomplices, and laundered over $1 million in Bitcoin

All three defendants pleaded guilty, with sentencing dates set for mid‑2026 and potential prison terms of up to 20 years

A cybersecurity professional hired by ransomware victims to negotiate with the attackers, admitted to actually helping the threat actors, as well as to deploying ransomware himself, it was reported earlier this week.

According to a press release published by the US Department of Justice, Angelo Martino, 41, of Land O'Lakes, Florida, was hired in 2023 by five different companies to help negotiate the release of the decryption key and stolen files, with the operators of the infamous BlackCat ransomware.

Instead of doing that, Martino shared sensitive insider information with the crooks, helping them maximize their demands:“Martino provided BlackCat attackers with confidential information about the negotiating position and strategy of his company’s clients without the clients’ or his employer’s knowledge or permission,” the DOJ said. “This confidential information assisted the ransomware actors and maximized the ransoms that the victims were required to pay. The confidential information included the victims’ insurance policy limits and internal negotiation positions.”

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