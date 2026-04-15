Closing the cloud complexity gap

As cloud computing technology has matured and business needs have shifted, cloud adoption has accelerated rapidly over the past decade, reshaping how organizations build, scale and deliver digital services. But as cloud environments expand, so too does the complexity of securing them.

Today, many organizations are confronting what could be described as the “cloud complexity gap.” This gap is coming to be defined by the growing mismatch between the speed and sophistication of cloud-based threats, and security teams’ ability to contain them.

Anthony Leigh Social Links Navigation Manager, Systems Engineering – Channel and Cloud, Fortinet.

Recent research has revealed three reinforcing factors that have created a widening complexity gap: fragmented defenses, stretched teams and threats now operating at machine speed. Cloud environments have become far more complex than the traditional defenses designed to protect them.

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Crucially, this is not an investment problem. 62% of organizations expect their cloud security budgets to increase in the next 12 months. Yet, despite this investment, 59% still rate their cloud security posture at initial or developing stages.

For all the money being spent, the maturity and effectiveness of cloud security is struggling to keep pace. Unless organizations rethink how they approach cloud security, this gap will continue to widen.

So, what are the key drivers of complexity in cloud environments – and how can they be addressed?

One of the clearest drivers of cloud complexity is tool sprawl, with nearly 70% of organizations now identifying this as a major obstacle to cloud security. As organizations expand their cloud environments, the natural response is often to deploy new security tools to tackle emerging risks. And with the surge in AI capability and adoption, there’s no shortage of said tools.