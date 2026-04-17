Google says Gemini blocked 99% of malicious ads in 2025

AI tools removed 8.3 billion ads, suspended 24.9 million accounts, including millions tied to scams

Gemini analyzes billions of signals to preemptively stop deceptive GenAI‑crafted ads

Google has revealed its Gemini AI platform has helped the company filter out almost all malicious ads submitted to the Google Ads network in 2025.

In a new blog post, Google said its Gemini-powered tools “dramatically improved” its ability to detect and stop bad ads, catching more than 99% of policy-violating ads before they were ever served.

“We’re continuing to evolve our defenses to stay ahead of even the most advanced schemes,” Google said.

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Billions of signals

Being arguably the biggest advertising network on the planet, Google Ads is under a constant barrage of attacks: crooks steal other people’s accounts, or create new ones, then use Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) to create convincing ads that just spoof other, known businesses.

These ads are then shown on the network, and different techniques are used to trick users into thinking they are visiting legitimate websites.

Now, Google says it is fighting fire with fire.

“This proactive approach helped us defend against bad actors. In 2025, we blocked or removed over 8.3 billion ads and suspended 24.9 million accounts, including 602 million ads and 4 million ac