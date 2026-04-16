Huntress sinkholes adware signed by Dragon Boss Solutions LLC

Malware disabled antivirus, left open update domains exploitable for $10

Tens of thousands of endpoints compromised, including universities, OT networks, governments, and Fortune 500 firms

Security researchers Huntress recently stumbled upon a piece of adware that, by all accounts, should have been a boring, run-of-the-mill ad-displaying nuisance. However, what they found under the surface raised a few eyebrows and warranted deeper investigation.

In late March 2026, Huntress was alerted to a piece of software signed by a company called Dragon Boss Solutions LLC. This company, allegedly working on “search monetization research” (but instead just displaying unwanted ads and redirects to people) came with an advanced update mechanism that disabled antivirus programs and prevented them from being started again.

While analyzing how the malware worked, the researchers discovered that the threat actors did not register the main update domain, or the fallback one which, at the same time, presented a major risk and a huge opportunity to do good.

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Severing the ties

“More concerning is it turned out to have an open door baked right into its update configuration, one which anyone with $10 could have walked straight through,” Huntress said. In other words, someone could have