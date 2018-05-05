Best sat nav: the ultimate GPS units on the market right now

Having the best sat nav in your car can save you from many wasted hours trying to navigate your way back home... or wherever else you're trying to go.

Losing your way, especially in an unfamiliar place, is one of the most aggregating things that can happen to a driver, but thanks to advancements in sat nav technology, it doesn't have to happen, especially in 2018.

Welcome to TechRadar's guide to the best sat nav systems on the market right now, a list we've compiled to help drivers who are prone to getting of course, as well as those who want to make sure it never happens to them.

These are the sat nav devices that go beyond the GPS in your smartphone and the free maps you've picked up at random road stops over the years. Fold those paper maps up, put your phone away, buckle your seat belt, and get ready to obey the digital voice commands emanating from the sat nav on your dashboard.

The following sat navs are dedicated to giving directions, so will get you from Point A to Point B, or Point C to Point G, if you ask them really nicely.

We've done our best to highlight sat nav devices that straddle a number of price points and offer a bundle of features that will make you want to get in your car right now and just drive (with a planned route, of course).

To be honest, we'd be lost without the following best sat nav recommendations.

TomTom Via 53

TomTom's mid-range sat nav offers a host of features to tempt smartphone users.

Screen size: 5-inch display | Maps: Lifetime maps Lifetime TomTom traffic | Updates: Updates via Wi-Fi Smartphone messages | Extras: Hands-free calling | Storage: 16GB internal memory

Easy to use

Excellent mapping

Live traffic updates

Only around an hour of battery life

Slow to boot up

Chunky design

TomTom's Via 53 very much sits in the mid-range category of sat navs. It offers connectivity options via a Bluetooth smartphone connection.

Through this connection, you get live traffic updates, can take advantage of hands-free calls and your text messages can also be read out by the device.

When it comes to mapping, the TomTom Via 53 is very good - the 5-inch touchscreen that requires light gestures, while voice control is warrantedEverything is clear and precise.

The design is a bit too chunky, however, and the one-hour battery life is a touch disappointing. Those niggles aside and what you have is a well-specced and connected sat nav that comes at a decent price.

Read our TomTom Via 53 review

Garmin DriveSmart 61

Premium GPS experience that will make you think twice about just using your smartphone.

Display: 6.95-inch edge to edge | Maps: Lifetime Maps & Live Traffic | Connectivity: Built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth calling | Extras: Navigate from your Garmin watch

Fantastic build quality

Great touchscreen controls

Expensive

Battery could be better

With the Garmin DriveSmart 61 has created a premium-looking sat nav that's packed with features you'll want to use. Its screen is responsive, the information it offers clear and concise.

Yes, it's expensive but it's one of the best GPS systems available to get you from A to B.

Read our Garmin DriveSmart 61 review

Garmin Drive Assist 51

A great phone-free sat nav for those who don't want things too complicated.

Maps: LIFETIME MAPS & HD DIGITAL TRAFFIC: | Size: 11.1W x 6.3H cm; 12.7 cm: | Display type: WQVGA colour TFT with white backlight: | Storage: Dash Cam memory card: min 4 GB data card included:

Clear, responsive display

Accurate visual and voice directions

Pricey

Battery life only around 30 minutes

The Garmin Drive Assist 51 is a fine, premium = alternative to getting maps on your phone. If you want a dedicated sat nav that doesn't rely on a handset then the Drive Assist 51 is an excellent choice.

It's wide feature set, ease of use and simple docking means it's a great for those less tech savvy.

The Garmin Drive Assist 51 is laser focused on the navigation experience, and it's one that excels when you're behind the wheel. It's hard to say if it's better than your smartphone, they're very close, but it's certainly no worse.

Read our Garmin Drive Assist 51 review

TomTom Go 5200

The TomTom Go 5200 is a league above most other sat navs, but the price tag is in another world too

Battery lifetime: Up to 1 hour | Vehicle mount: Active magnetic mount | Storage: 16GB | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, built-in SIM

Sophisticated phone integration

Intuitive to use

Screen feels delicate

Voice controls leaves you wanting

The TomTom Go 5200 has a 5-inch touchscreen that sits neatly within a sleek plastic chassis. It feels solid in the hand, and the magnetic connection gives a reassuring click into a robust connection with the stand.

It's a wonderful top-of-the-range sat nav that is a pleasure to use, with a bevy of additional features for the frequent driver. If you’re looking for a world-class driving aide, this is the one for you.

Read our TomTom Go 5200 review

TomTom Go 520

The TomTom Go 520 is a super-smart sat nav that will have you navigating in style.

Battery lifetime: Up to 1 hour | Vehicle mount: Active magnetic mount | Storage: 16GB | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, needs a phone for real-time traffic updates

Voice control

Fantastic maps

Battery life is poor

Needs a phone for all the features

The TomTom Go 520 is a smart well built sat nav that's simple to use. It comes with voice functionality - both integration of Siri and Google Now and its own voice system - and some of the best maps around.

It does lack connectivity while on the go which will be an issue for some. You can get around this with a simple hook-up to a smartphone, though.

Battery life is a problem. Up to an hour is quoted but we never really got past the 45-minute mark. In a real-case scenario, though, most will use the supplied charger, given that a sat nav is usually used on longer journeys.

If you are looking for the premium smarts of the TomTom Go 5200 at a smaller price, then this is for you.