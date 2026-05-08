'The climate costs are insane': Why Chrome users are outraged over a forced 4GB Gemini AI update that may affect billions worldwide without their consent — and it even redownloads automatically when deleted

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Hidden Gemini Nano download is triggering backlash over bandwidth costs

Google Chrome
(Image credit: Google)
  • Google Chrome silently downloaded a massive AI model onto devices without user consent
  • Users deleting Gemini Nano files watched Chrome reinstall everything automatically afterward
  • Regulators are now facing questions about consent laws and silent AI deployments

Google Chrome has been quietly downloading a 4GB AI model called Gemini Nano onto user devices without asking for permission first.

The file, named weights.bin, lives deep inside Chrome's user profile directory and powers on-device AI features like "Help me write" and scam detection.

Users cannot find any checkbox in Chrome Settings labelled "download a 4GB AI model" because no such option exists at all.