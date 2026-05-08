'The climate costs are insane': Why Chrome users are outraged over a forced 4GB Gemini AI update that may affect billions worldwide without their consent — and it even redownloads automatically when deleted
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By Efosa Udinmwen published
Hidden Gemini Nano download is triggering backlash over bandwidth costs
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- Google Chrome silently downloaded a massive AI model onto devices without user consent
- Users deleting Gemini Nano files watched Chrome reinstall everything automatically afterward
- Regulators are now facing questions about consent laws and silent AI deployments
Google Chrome has been quietly downloading a 4GB AI model called Gemini Nano onto user devices without asking for permission first.
The file, named weights.bin, lives deep inside Chrome's user profile directory and powers on-device AI features like "Help me write" and scam detection.
Users cannot find any checkbox in Chrome Settings labelled "download a 4GB AI model" because no such option exists at all.