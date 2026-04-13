Consent prompt appears even in projects without Vercel configuration

Plugin delivers consent requests through system-level instruction injection

Bash commands are captured fully, including sensitive environment details

A developer examining the Vercel plugin inside Claude Code found that a telemetry consent request appeared unexpectedly during unrelated work.

The project contained no Vercel configuration files or dependencies, yet the system still asked whether prompt data could be shared.

The request stated that “anonymous usage data” was already being collected, followed by an option to include prompt text as well.

Article continues below

Consent request appears in unrelated projects

Instead of appearing as a standard interface element, the consent request was delivered through injected instructions within Claude’s system context.

These instructions directed the AI tool to ask the user a question, then execute shell commands based on the response.

The result was indistinguishable from a native interaction, leaving no visible indication that the prompt originated from a plugin rather than the core system.

The developer described the experience plainly, stating, “that felt wrong,” and proceeded to review the plugin’s source code to verify how the mechanism worked.