'It just vanished': Millions at risk as Android trojans use devious trick to 'magically' disappear once installed

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The malware secretly captures logins and streams live device screens to attackers

Young woman with mobile phone looking confused
(Image credit: Paranamir / Shutterstock)
  • Four Android banking trojan campaigns target hundreds of finance and social apps
  • Malware hides icons, blocks removal, and overlays fake banking login screens
  • Live screen streaming lets attackers monitor activity and capture authentication steps

Security researchers have tracked four Android banking trojan campaigns that rely on deception, stealth, and disappearing app icons to stay hidden out of sight after installation.

Researchers at Zimperium say the campaigns, named RecruitRat, SaferRat, Astrinox, and Massiv, collectively targeted more than 800 banking, cryptocurrency, and social media apps.

The potential reach is vast because many commonly used apps have billions of downloads, although actual infections likely number in the millions rather than billions.

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