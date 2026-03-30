Fast isn’t finished: Why production-ready still takes discipline

Recently, I observed a CTO vibe-code a compelling web application over their weekend, secure enthusiastic C-suite support in the following week, and then assume production-readiness would follow, with a single developer, before the end of the month.

The subsequent estimate of two-to-four-months was met with surprise. The gap is not craftsmanship; it is the reality of excellent technical delivery: quality and security hardening, observability, compliance, data governance, performance and operational readiness.

The AI accelerant is real, but the notion that technology replaces engineering teams in the next few years is poorly conceived sensationalism.

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Emma Button Social Links Navigation Engineering Lead for the UK and Ireland, Slalom.

The soundbite “we don’t need engineers” is normalizing the belief that AI tools can replace a technical team all together, rather than just to produce stronger outputs.

We are hearing some boards genuinely asserting that in six months they won’t need an engineering team altogether, with some companies laying off engineers to reallocate resources to AI-focused roles and AI products.

But this overlooks the human element of the role and ultimately will slow organizations down once they realize the systems they have vibe coded have either already failed or will soon.

This article dives into why production-ready software still requires the support of engineering teams, despite the rise of vibe coding – in fact AI accelerated development is a deep technical craft in-and-of itself.

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The role that AI plays in acceleration

There’s no doubt that AI is reshaping how we build software. We’ve been applying it across the spectrum (from rapid experiments to multi squad, multiyear programs) and embedded across the SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle). Not just in one engineer’s IDE (Integrated Development Environment) but in intake and backlog creation, UX and architecture, code and tests, deployment, and operations.

The effects are concrete: accelerated cycles, leaner teams, stronger quality signals, and better documentation. This shift is happening at scale, and with businesses realizing measurable gains in throughput, reliability and time-to-value. Therefore, we are seeing reduced delivery timelines and the need for a smaller team of software engineers.

’Vibe coding’, defined as rapidly assembling prototypes with LLMs and no code/low code tools, that optimize for a persuasive demo is something that is being adopted across industry, as well as in people’s spare time, today. The ease with which this can be done fuels the narrative that engineering teams are becoming optional.