Alienware introduces two new monitors to expand its QD-OLED lineup

The AW3226Q is a new 4K tandem OLED RGB stripe gaming monitor available this fall

Alienware also has a new esports QD-OLED monitor with a 560Hz refresh rate

The gaming monitor market is heating up with new competition from Alienware, specifically via the new AW3926QW 5K2K ultrawide. However, it's not resting on its laurels.

As reported by Wccftech, Alienware has announced two new gaming monitors, further expanding its QD-OLED lineup: the AW3226Q is a new 32-inch 4K RGB stripe tandem OLED monitor that uses the same technology found in Alienware's flagship 5K2K display. For esports players, the AW2527HX is a 560Hz QD-OLED with great motion clarity and response time.

The highlight among both is clearly the AW3226Q 4K display, which is effectively the closest gamers can get to Alienware's flagship display. The new 4K display also uses the same RGB stripe layout, significantly improving text readability. The only major difference is 5K2K resolution on the AW3926QW, with 33% more pixels than 4K due to its ultrawide aspect ratio.

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The AW3226Q will also feature 1,000 nits of peak brightness, alongside DisplayHDR True Black 400 and Dolby Vision. Having used the latter on the Alienware AW3426DW I reviewed, it's one of the standout benefits for consistent brightness levels and minimizing the brightness dimming issues that occur on OLED displays (which is also addressed by the tandem OLED layers).

It's increasingly clear that tandem OLED is quickly becoming the new standard for high-quality OLED displays, and using a four-stack tandem OLED layer should help boost and maintain high brightness levels.

Will it have an affordable price point?

AW3226Q 2 - YouTube Watch On

Alienware surprised most consumers by announcing that its flagship 5K2K AW3926QW monitor would retail at $1,099 / £999 / AU$1,999.80. The competition from LG — two 5K2K displays — is significantly pricier, leaving many turning their attention to Alienware to experience higher-quality gaming via sharper images.

If Alienware's flagship monitor is anything to go by, the newly announced AW3226Q should be another affordable option for OLED hunters, and that's great news since OLED is arguably still the best display type for gaming.

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There's no release date for the AW3226Q just yet — it's worth noting that Alienware's flagship monitor hasn't launched in all regions. However, gamers can expect this to hit the market in the coming months, with availability scheduled for this fall.

The AW2527HX QD-OLED, designed for esports, is set to launch in the first quarter of 2027, but there is no price confirmation.

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